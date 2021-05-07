TESDA to build
training center, provincial office in Eastern Samar
By
TESDA-PIAD
May 7, 2021
TAGUIG CITY – The
Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is set
to build a Provincial Training Center (PTC) and their provincial
office in Guiuan, Eastern Samar., boosting the Technical and
Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the area.
On May 3, TESDA Secretary
Isidro Lapeña and Guiuan, Eastern Samar Mayor Analiza Gonzales-Kwan
signed the Deed of Donation for the 1,000 square meter lot, on which
the PTC-Eastern Samar and provincial office will be built.
The donated 1,000 square
meter parcel of land is part of the 13,861 square meter land owned
by Gonzales-Kwan and located at Barangay Ward 10.
As part of its guiding
principle “TESDA Abot Lahat”, last July 2019, Lapeña issued a
directive to all TESDA offices to establish at least one PTC to
ensure continued access to quality training and skills development.
In his message, Lapeña
said that the establishment of PTC in Guiuan will ensure the
advancement of TVET training in the province of Eastern Samar.
“Establishing this PTC
here in Guiuan will surely bring the programs and services of TESDA
closer to its beneficiaries, considering that Guiuan has the
greatest number of island barangays in the province,” Lapeña said.
Lapeña likewise expressed
his gratitude to Gonzales-Kwan noting that the continuous support
TESDA has been receiving from local government units (LGUs)
nationwide is a proof that TESDA is doing its job in providing
training to Filipinos.
“I would also like to
thank people of Guiuan and the members of the Municipal Council for
welcoming TESDA and supporting the act of goodwill of Mayor
Gonzales-Kwan,” Lapeña added.
For her part,
Gonzales-Kwan also expressed her gratitude to TESDA for giving the
opportunity to empower more of their constituents and also their
neighbors from other towns of the province.
“TESDA teaches us how to
hone our skills to be competitive and world-class workers. It
teaches us how to rise from poverty and improve the quality of life.
It will give the people of Guiuan a good fighting chance to succeed
in life,” she said.
Meanwhile, also present
during the virtual event were TESDA Chief-of-Staff Director Juliet
Orozco, Guiuan Vice Mayor Veronica Cabacaba-Ramirez, TESDA Region 8
Regional Director Gamaliel Vicente Jr., TESDA Eastern Samar
Provincial Director Antonio Waniwan, and school administrators of
TESDA Technological Institutions (TTIs) in Region 8.