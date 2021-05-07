The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

TESDA to build training center, provincial office in Eastern Samar

By TESDA-PIAD
May 7, 2021

TAGUIG CITY – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is set to build a Provincial Training Center (PTC) and their provincial office in Guiuan, Eastern Samar., boosting the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the area.

On May 3, TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña and Guiuan, Eastern Samar Mayor Analiza Gonzales-Kwan signed the Deed of Donation for the 1,000 square meter lot, on which the PTC-Eastern Samar and provincial office will be built.

The donated 1,000 square meter parcel of land is part of the 13,861 square meter land owned by Gonzales-Kwan and located at Barangay Ward 10.

As part of its guiding principle “TESDA Abot Lahat”, last July 2019, Lapeña issued a directive to all TESDA offices to establish at least one PTC to ensure continued access to quality training and skills development.

In his message, Lapeña said that the establishment of PTC in Guiuan will ensure the advancement of TVET training in the province of Eastern Samar.

“Establishing this PTC here in Guiuan will surely bring the programs and services of TESDA closer to its beneficiaries, considering that Guiuan has the greatest number of island barangays in the province,” Lapeña said.

Lapeña likewise expressed his gratitude to Gonzales-Kwan noting that the continuous support TESDA has been receiving from local government units (LGUs) nationwide is a proof that TESDA is doing its job in providing training to Filipinos.

“I would also like to thank people of Guiuan and the members of the Municipal Council for welcoming TESDA and supporting the act of goodwill of Mayor Gonzales-Kwan,” Lapeña added.

For her part, Gonzales-Kwan also expressed her gratitude to TESDA for giving the opportunity to empower more of their constituents and also their neighbors from other towns of the province.

“TESDA teaches us how to hone our skills to be competitive and world-class workers. It teaches us how to rise from poverty and improve the quality of life. It will give the people of Guiuan a good fighting chance to succeed in life,” she said.

Meanwhile, also present during the virtual event were TESDA Chief-of-Staff Director Juliet Orozco, Guiuan Vice Mayor Veronica Cabacaba-Ramirez, TESDA Region 8 Regional Director Gamaliel Vicente Jr., TESDA Eastern Samar Provincial Director Antonio Waniwan, and school administrators of TESDA Technological Institutions (TTIs) in Region 8.

 

 