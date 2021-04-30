DPWH-Biliran DEO implements P9.8-M access road in Caanibongan, Cabucgayan town



On-going construction of road leading to Caanibongan Elementary School, Brgy. Caanibongan, Cabucgayan, Biliran.

By DPWH-Biliran

April 30, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) is implementing the construction of road leading to Caanibongan Elementary School project in Cabucgayan town that will benefit not only the learners but the entire residents of Brgy. Caanibongan.

The P9.8-M road project involves the construction of a 0.33-kilometer two lane road with a 5-meter width and a 0.2-meter thickness.

Situated in the hill top of Cabucgayan town, District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones revealed that road safety features are also included in the project such as the construction of road slope protection structure and concrete barrier.

“From a narrow one lane dilapidated concrete road, residents will enjoy a wider, better and safer road when this project is completed,” said Briones.

Based on the 2015 population census, about 270 residents will benefit this road.

DE Briones reported that the project which is under contract with QYT Construction and Supply is now halfway complete with an accomplishment of 51.77% as of April 30, 2021.