DPWH-Biliran DEO
implements P9.8-M access road in Caanibongan, Cabucgayan town
|
On-going
construction of road leading to Caanibongan Elementary
School, Brgy. Caanibongan, Cabucgayan, Biliran.
By
DPWH-Biliran
April 30, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) is implementing the construction of road
leading to Caanibongan Elementary School project in Cabucgayan town
that will benefit not only the learners but the entire residents of
Brgy. Caanibongan.
The P9.8-M road project
involves the construction of a 0.33-kilometer two lane road with a
5-meter width and a 0.2-meter thickness.
Situated in the hill top
of Cabucgayan town, District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones revealed
that road safety features are also included in the project such as
the construction of road slope protection structure and concrete
barrier.
“From a narrow one lane
dilapidated concrete road, residents will enjoy a wider, better and
safer road when this project is completed,” said Briones.
Based on the 2015
population census, about 270 residents will benefit this road.
DE Briones reported that
the project which is under contract with QYT Construction and Supply
is now halfway complete with an accomplishment of 51.77% as of April
30, 2021.
From its start date on
February 16, 2021, this project is to be completed by July 15, 2021.