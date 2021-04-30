The cross as our
constant companion
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
April 30, 2021
LET’S hope that we can
develop a deep devotion to the Holy Cross of Christ, perhaps by
carrying a crucifix with us all the time, saying some pious
ejaculatory prayers everytime we see a cross and even kissing it,
celebrating well the feasts dedicated to it in our liturgical
calendar, etc.
Such devotion should
always bring to mind what Christ himself said, that if we want to
follow him, we should deny ourselves and carry the cross. (cfr. Mt
16,24) It’s in the cross that we can truly find Christ, and Christ
in his supreme act of redemptive love for us.
Certainly, the cross is an
unavoidable and even an integral part of our earthly life. But we
should regard it the way Christ regarded it. We should be attracted
to it the way Christ was attracted to it.
Thus, we need to overcome the awkwardness, if not, the resistance we
may have against this devotion. We have to realize that our faith in
Christ should filter down to the level of our heart, our senses, our
feelings and emotions. It should not just get stuck in the
intellectual and volitional level.
Making Christ’s cross a constant companion of ours will definitely
help us to feel that we are never alone in our daily affairs. Christ
is always with us, guiding us, enlightening us and empowering us to
accomplish what is even beyond our human powers to accomplish. With
the cross, we can manage to feel secure and confident despite
whatever.
Especially in our moments of difficulty, trials and temptations,
having the cross as a companion can truly help us to be strong and
hopeful, preventing us from falling into our weaknesses. With it, we
can manage how to suffer and to find meaning in suffering. We can
manage to be at peace, and even cheerful, amid the pain.
And that’s because this devotion to the cross assures us that Christ
is suffering also with us, a suffering that has redemptive effects
for all of us. We get to realize that suffering is not purely a
negative thing. Christ has turned it into a means of our
purification, our strengthening, and ultimately, our salvation.
When we have those moments of vulnerability, as when we are tired
and lonely, disappointed, frustrated and sad over something, or
severely tempted, looking, clutching and even kissing a crucifix can
truly help us to remain steadfast in our faith and trust in God’s
merciful providence. We can feel his tremendous love for us.
It would be good if we can spread this devotion to Christ’s cross
more widely. If properly understood and lived, there is no doubt
that it can help all of us to live a good and happy life and to know
how to deal with all the unavoidable negative elements in our
earthly sojourn.
Let’s try to market this devotion especially now when we are
celebrating the 500 years of Christianity in our country. This
devotion will definitely be a sign of a certain maturity in our
Christian life. And given the growing and more complicated
challenges of our times, this Christian maturity is what we all
need.
With the cross, we can attain what St. Paul described as “mature
manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ, so
that we may no longer be children, tossed to and fro by the waves
and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by human cunning, by
craftiness in deceitful schemes.” (Eph 4,13-14)