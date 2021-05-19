The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

DPWH-Leyte 2 upgrades road for safe and faster travels

Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz road section

By DPWH 2nd LED
May 19, 2021

DAGAMI, Leyte – For faster travel and mobility of goods, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office recently completed the asphalt overlay project along the secondary road of Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz road section.

The P38.4-million project involves 8.39-lane kilometer of asphalt overlay traversing the barangays of Plaridel, Rizal, Calipayan and Patoc in Dagami, Leyte.

“Motorists can now utilize the completed asphalt overlay project giving them a better road access which is one of the priorities of the department,” said OIC-District Engineer Edward Oppura.

Asphalt overlay is a paving method of applying a new layer of asphalt and a cost-effective approach to extending pavement life.

A total of 206.985-kilometer road length is maintained by Leyte 2 DEO of which 96.363-km were asphalted and 108.356-km were paved.

 

 