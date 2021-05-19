DPWH-Leyte 2
upgrades road for safe and faster travels
By
DPWH 2nd LED
May 19, 2021
DAGAMI, Leyte – For
faster travel and mobility of goods, the Department of Public Works
and Highways (DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office
recently completed the asphalt overlay project along the secondary
road of Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz road section.
The P38.4-million project
involves 8.39-lane kilometer of asphalt overlay traversing the
barangays of Plaridel, Rizal, Calipayan and Patoc in Dagami, Leyte.
“Motorists can now utilize
the completed asphalt overlay project giving them a better road
access which is one of the priorities of the department,” said OIC-District
Engineer Edward Oppura.
Asphalt overlay is a
paving method of applying a new layer of asphalt and a
cost-effective approach to extending pavement life.
A total of
206.985-kilometer road length is maintained by Leyte 2 DEO of which
96.363-km were asphalted and 108.356-km were paved.