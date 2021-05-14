NMP commemorates 43 years of excellence

Press Release

May 14, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) committed to serve the Philippine maritime industry for 43 years, celebrates its founding anniversary on 03 May 2021 at the NMP Annex Building with the theme “Enhancing the Filipino Seafarers' Capabilities through NMP Trainings In Meeting Global Competitiveness Towards Adopting The New Normal".

The celebration started with the regular Monday-morning Flag Ceremony held at the Wharf Extension in the Boat Davit Area of NMP. It was followed by a Thanksgiving Mass and the NMP Anniversary Program at the NMP Annex Building wherein Loyalty Awards were bestowed to employees and Job Order Workers exemplifying devoted and productive years in the NMP service.

In his message, Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod looked back to the many challenges that NMP had surpassed and to the endurance and growth that it had experienced as an institution.

“Rising above the hurdles, NMP will continually make itself relevant and productive to the maritime industry by equipping our Filipino seafarers with quality and holistic training programs, upgraded technological facilities and relevant researches to produce more globally competent and qualified seafarers.”, ED Maglunsod said.

NMP’s Deputy Executive Director, Mayla N. Macadawan, summed up the event equating NMP to a running race where it aims not to compete with other training centers but to daily improve, innovate and achieve its target, reach its finish line – providing upgrading and specialized trainings and relevant researches leading to glorious moments of the Filipino seafarers.

Due to the pandemic, the said program was livestreamed via Zoom and aired in strategic rooms where other employees were able to view while observing safety and health protocols. It was also videocast live at NMP’s official Facebook page.

It can be recalled that NMP was created on May 01, 1978 with the signing of Presidential Decree No. 1369 by then President Ferdinand E. Marcos as the country’s response to the challenges posed to Filipino seafarers in relation to the requirements of 1978 International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) International Convention on the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).