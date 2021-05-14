NMP commemorates
43 years of excellence
Press Release
May 14, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) committed to serve the
Philippine maritime industry for 43 years, celebrates its founding
anniversary on 03 May 2021 at the NMP Annex Building with the theme
“Enhancing the Filipino Seafarers' Capabilities through NMP
Trainings In Meeting Global Competitiveness Towards Adopting The New
Normal".
The celebration started
with the regular Monday-morning Flag Ceremony held at the Wharf
Extension in the Boat Davit Area of NMP. It was followed by a
Thanksgiving Mass and the NMP Anniversary Program at the NMP Annex
Building wherein Loyalty Awards were bestowed to employees and Job
Order Workers exemplifying devoted and productive years in the NMP
service.
In his message, Executive
Director Joel B. Maglunsod looked back to the many challenges that
NMP had surpassed and to the endurance and growth that it had
experienced as an institution.
“Rising above the hurdles,
NMP will continually make itself relevant and productive to the
maritime industry by equipping our Filipino seafarers with quality
and holistic training programs, upgraded technological facilities
and relevant researches to produce more globally competent and
qualified seafarers.”, ED Maglunsod said.
NMP’s Deputy Executive
Director, Mayla N. Macadawan, summed up the event equating NMP to a
running race where it aims not to compete with other training
centers but to daily improve, innovate and achieve its target, reach
its finish line – providing upgrading and specialized trainings and
relevant researches leading to glorious moments of the Filipino
seafarers.
Due to the pandemic, the
said program was livestreamed via Zoom and aired in strategic rooms
where other employees were able to view while observing safety and
health protocols. It was also videocast live at NMP’s official
Facebook page.
It can be recalled that
NMP was created on May 01, 1978 with the signing of Presidential
Decree No. 1369 by then President Ferdinand E. Marcos as the
country’s response to the challenges posed to Filipino seafarers in
relation to the requirements of 1978 International Maritime
Organization’s (IMO) International Convention on the Standards of
Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).
NMP began by offering the
Basic Messman Course but today, NMP course offerings totaled to
forty-seven (47), consisting of twenty-three (23) STCW courses and
twenty-four (24) Non-STCW, three (3) mof which are Professional
Development Courses.