DOLE-RO8 assists 600 youth beneficiaries in Leyte through TUPAD

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

May 18, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – Six hundred youth beneficiaries from the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Tacloban City, Palo and Alangalang, Leyte were recently assisted by the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program.

Each beneficiary received P3,250.00 as payment for their services rendered during the ten-day implementation of the program. Aside from the wages, all beneficiaries were provided personal protective equipment and micro insurances.

The total of TUPAD assistance extended amounted to P 2,193,600.00.

DOLE Assistant Secretary Victor “Jun” Del Rosario, in behalf of Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, led the series of payout to the TUPAD workers conducted on May 17, 2021 in three separate venues – Tacloban City Engineer’s Office, Montejo Gym in Palo and Alangalang Covered Court. He was assisted by Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, Head of DOLE-North Leyte Field Office, representing Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena.

In his message, Asec. Del Rosario said that the labor department continues to work passionately for the benefit of the workers in need.

"The DOLE never stops working in order to help our workers, including our youths, especially during this pandemic”, said Asec. Del Rosario.

He likewise urged the youth beneficiaries to use their hard-earned money for the basic needs.

“I would like to remind our beneficiaries to spend the money for basic needs and not on alcoholic drinks or gambling. Please bear in mind that these are government’s funds", Del Rosario added.

The good Assistant Secretary ended his message by giving words of encouragement to the young workers. He said, “Although we are facing difficulties because of this pandemic, please do not ever lose hope”.

In attendance during the said series of payouts were Director Alan Tanuakio and Ms. Jane Anne Lo from the Office of the President, who brought raffle items for the beneficiaries such as bicycle, rubber shoes and electronic gadget.

Mayor Alfred Romualdez and Vice-Mayor Jerry Yaokasin of Tacloban City, and Mayor Lovell Ann Yu of Alangalang together with their respective SK Federation Presidents Thomas John Diaz and Jan Reian Saavedra, were likewise present during the event. Oriell Chiquillo, SK Federation President of Palo represented Mayor Frances Ann Petilla in the payout.

Aside from their TUPAD wages, the youth beneficiaries also received P2,000.00 each as financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program.