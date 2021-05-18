DOLE-RO8 assists
600 youth beneficiaries in Leyte through TUPAD
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
May 18, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – Six
hundred youth beneficiaries from the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of
Tacloban City, Palo and Alangalang, Leyte were recently assisted by
the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through
the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced
Workers or TUPAD program.
Each beneficiary received
P3,250.00 as payment for their services rendered during the ten-day
implementation of the program. Aside from the wages, all
beneficiaries were provided personal protective equipment and micro
insurances.
The total of TUPAD
assistance extended amounted to P 2,193,600.00.
DOLE Assistant Secretary
Victor “Jun” Del Rosario, in behalf of Secretary Silvestre H. Bello
III, led the series of payout to the TUPAD workers conducted on May
17, 2021 in three separate venues – Tacloban City Engineer’s Office,
Montejo Gym in Palo and Alangalang Covered Court. He was assisted by
Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, Head of DOLE-North Leyte Field Office,
representing Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena.
In his message, Asec. Del
Rosario said that the labor department continues to work
passionately for the benefit of the workers in need.
"The DOLE never stops
working in order to help our workers, including our youths,
especially during this pandemic”, said Asec. Del Rosario.
He likewise urged the
youth beneficiaries to use their hard-earned money for the basic
needs.
“I would like to remind
our beneficiaries to spend the money for basic needs and not on
alcoholic drinks or gambling. Please bear in mind that these are
government’s funds", Del Rosario added.
The good Assistant
Secretary ended his message by giving words of encouragement to the
young workers. He said, “Although we are facing difficulties because
of this pandemic, please do not ever lose hope”.
In attendance during the
said series of payouts were Director Alan Tanuakio and Ms. Jane Anne
Lo from the Office of the President, who brought raffle items for
the beneficiaries such as bicycle, rubber shoes and electronic
gadget.
Mayor Alfred Romualdez and
Vice-Mayor Jerry Yaokasin of Tacloban City, and Mayor Lovell Ann Yu
of Alangalang together with their respective SK Federation
Presidents Thomas John Diaz and Jan Reian Saavedra, were likewise
present during the event. Oriell Chiquillo, SK Federation President
of Palo represented Mayor Frances Ann Petilla in the payout.
Aside from their TUPAD
wages, the youth beneficiaries also received P2,000.00 each as
financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development
under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)
Program.
Meanwhile, the Technical
Education Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of
Trade and Industry (DTI) also joined the activity to answer queries
on trainings being offered and provided free advice and
consultations for youth beneficiaries with business inclinations.
(with reports from Norman L. Uyvico -DOLE NLFO)