Giving due
attention to the family
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
May 19, 2021
BECAUSE of our current
condition where we are restricted in our movements and somehow
forced to stay home most of the time, we can say that we have more
time to spend with the family which is a good and welcome
development. We should try to exploit this turn of events to the
hilt.
Just the same, we can also
say that due to the same reason, we may be so eaten up with all
kinds of concerns and challenges that we can neglect our duty to
give due attention and, in fact, can give bad influence to the
family. We have to be ready to counter this possibility.
Whatever it is, it is
important that we realize that the family be given utmost care and
attention since it is the primary school of each individual and the
basic unit of society. How a person is and how a society in general
is depends or reflects the kind of family there is. If the family is
strong and healthy, then a person and society would also be strong
and healthy. Otherwise, a person and a society can only be weak and
sickly also.
We need to give quality
time to the family. Thus, we have to come up with plans and
strategies so that the family can be as it should be—where the
rudiments of love in all its aspects are learned and developed. We
should not just be improvising in this responsibility. The concern
for developing the true spirit of love should be addressed as
seriously as possible.
It’s in the family where
we learn how to be concerned with one another. We should see to it
then that the culture of love, concern, compassion, mercy,
understanding, etc. is strongly established there. Everything should
be done such that everyone in the family learns and acquires as
fully as possible all the qualities that are proper of a human
person and a child of God.
It would be good if the
parents establish a healthy family atmosphere where everyone feels
loved and is enabled to love. The specifics of this lifestyle can
lend itself to a variety of possibilities, but I suppose what is
needed is to have a lot of time together—as much as possible taking
meals together, praying together, and just having regular family
get-togethers. But more than anything else, it is in forming a
healthy spiritual life among the members that should be given
priority.
That way everyone gets to
know each other very well and would be in a better position to help
each other. More than that, each one gets to have a good
relationship with God. And the dynamics of love, which can be
complicated given our unavoidable differences and conflicts, can be
played out. A certain intimacy with each other is developed. This is
an ideal condition to have since we are made for that.
Especially these days when
life is becoming more fast-paced and there is always the tendency to
simply be casual in our relationship with others, the need for a
healthy family life should be felt and pursued very seriously.
This is a good investment
whose returns cannot be matched by any material benefits. We should
do everything to make family life healthy and vibrant, so that
everyone would be happy and be properly oriented in life.