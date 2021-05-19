P35-M FMR
projects underway in Biliran
On-going
concreting of Brgy. Catmon Farm to Market Road, Brgy. Catmon,
Naval, Biliran. This project involves the concreting of
.85-kilometer two-lane road with a .23-meter thick and a
5-meter width.
DPWH-Biliran
May 19, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
Three Farm to Market Road (FMR) projects amounting to P35M are
underway in Biliran Province that will pave way for local farmers to
easily transport their agricultural products to the market centers.
District Engineer
Ferdinand A. Briones reported that the concreting of 2.18-kilometer
FMRs by the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran
District Engineering Office (DEO) has an overall accomplishment of
43.48% as of April 30, 2021.
Funded under the 2020
Convergence Program of the DPWH and the Department of Agriculture’s
(DA’s) Bayanihan II, P12.5M is allotted for the concreting of Brgy.
Matanggo to Sitio Patag, Brgy. Tabunan FMR in Almeria town with a
length of .83 km, P10M for the concreting of Brgy. Cabungaan FMR (.5
km) and P12.5M for the concreting of Brgy. Catmon FMR (.85 km), both
in the town of Naval. These projects involve the opening and
concreting of a two lane-road with a .23-meter thick and a 5-meter
width.
According to Briones,
various agricultural crops such as coconut are found along these
road projects.
“Contractors of these
projects are being instructed to avail the good weather conditions
in order to complete the project by June, this year,” said Briones.
Moreover, the district
engineer revealed that six FMRs with a total allocation amounting to
P87-M will also be implemented by the district office this year
funded under the FY 2021 DA project.
Briones said that these
projects have already been bid out and just awaiting for the release
of Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) to commence the project.
FMR projects are among the
top priority projects implemented by DPWH-Biliran DEO in support of
economic development in the Province.