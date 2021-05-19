P35-M FMR projects underway in Biliran



On-going concreting of Brgy. Catmon Farm to Market Road, Brgy. Catmon, Naval, Biliran. This project involves the concreting of .85-kilometer two-lane road with a .23-meter thick and a 5-meter width.

By DPWH-Biliran

May 19, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – Three Farm to Market Road (FMR) projects amounting to P35M are underway in Biliran Province that will pave way for local farmers to easily transport their agricultural products to the market centers.

District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones reported that the concreting of 2.18-kilometer FMRs by the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) has an overall accomplishment of 43.48% as of April 30, 2021.

Funded under the 2020 Convergence Program of the DPWH and the Department of Agriculture’s (DA’s) Bayanihan II, P12.5M is allotted for the concreting of Brgy. Matanggo to Sitio Patag, Brgy. Tabunan FMR in Almeria town with a length of .83 km, P10M for the concreting of Brgy. Cabungaan FMR (.5 km) and P12.5M for the concreting of Brgy. Catmon FMR (.85 km), both in the town of Naval. These projects involve the opening and concreting of a two lane-road with a .23-meter thick and a 5-meter width.

According to Briones, various agricultural crops such as coconut are found along these road projects.

“Contractors of these projects are being instructed to avail the good weather conditions in order to complete the project by June, this year,” said Briones.

Moreover, the district engineer revealed that six FMRs with a total allocation amounting to P87-M will also be implemented by the district office this year funded under the FY 2021 DA project.

Briones said that these projects have already been bid out and just awaiting for the release of Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) to commence the project.