DPWH pours road
concreting projects linking barangays in the town of Jaro, Leyte
By
DPWH 2nd LED
May 21, 2021
JARO, Leyte – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second
District Engineering Office poured-out road concreting projects in
this town linking interior barangays to provide better access roads
to the local populace.
Among these projects were
the construction of roads worth P9.5-M in Brgy. Pange to Brgy. Batug;
P19.8-M in Brgy. San Agustin to Brgy. Hibunawon to Brgy. Parasan;
P9.8-M in Brgy. Uguiao - Brgy. Tinambacan; P9.4-M in Brgy.
Buenavista, Brgy. Tinambacan to Brgy. Uguiao; P18.6-M in Brgy.
Canapuan to Brgy. Bias Zabala to Brgy. Canhandugan and P4.7-M in
Brgy. Sto. Niño.
The P71.8-million total
contract amount will concrete 11.819-lane kilometer traversing these
barangays.
“Road conditions
traversing these barangays are worse especially during wet season,
hampering local residents to go to the public market to deliver
their farm produce or to buy their daily basic needs,” according to
OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.
“Out of the six (6) road
concreting projects, three (3) were completed while the remaining
projects are nearing its completion. Once fully completed, burdens
of local residents in travelling will be eased especially that their
primary mode of transportation are motorcycles,” Oppura added.
These road projects were
funded under General Appropriations Act (GAA) CY-2020 & 2021.