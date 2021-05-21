DPWH pours road concreting projects linking barangays in the town of Jaro, Leyte

By DPWH 2nd LED

May 21, 2021

JARO, Leyte – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office poured-out road concreting projects in this town linking interior barangays to provide better access roads to the local populace.

Among these projects were the construction of roads worth P9.5-M in Brgy. Pange to Brgy. Batug; P19.8-M in Brgy. San Agustin to Brgy. Hibunawon to Brgy. Parasan; P9.8-M in Brgy. Uguiao - Brgy. Tinambacan; P9.4-M in Brgy. Buenavista, Brgy. Tinambacan to Brgy. Uguiao; P18.6-M in Brgy. Canapuan to Brgy. Bias Zabala to Brgy. Canhandugan and P4.7-M in Brgy. Sto. Niño.

The P71.8-million total contract amount will concrete 11.819-lane kilometer traversing these barangays.

“Road conditions traversing these barangays are worse especially during wet season, hampering local residents to go to the public market to deliver their farm produce or to buy their daily basic needs,” according to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

“Out of the six (6) road concreting projects, three (3) were completed while the remaining projects are nearing its completion. Once fully completed, burdens of local residents in travelling will be eased especially that their primary mode of transportation are motorcycles,” Oppura added.