DPWH-Biliran DEO
allocates P50-M to rehabilitate Biliran bridge
By
DPWH-Biliran
May 20, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
P50-M has been allocated by the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) to
rehabilitate the deteriorating Biliran Bridge.
District Engineer
Ferdinand A. Briones said that the fund from Special Allotment
Release Order (SARO) for the said project was already released to
the district office and is ready for implementation by July 2021.
The District Engineer
recently reported that the said condition of the bridge can no
longer accommodate large tonnage of vehicles/ cargoes due to its
poor and old condition.
The realization of this
project will not only preserve the historical significance of the
existing bridge but most importantly, ensure the safety and
convenience of the travelers and residents of the province.
Engr. Rosario B. Rosete,
Chief of the Planning and Design Section revealed that the P50-M
budget involves the rehabilitation of bearings of the bridge, repair
of bridge deck, replacement of bolts, de-rusting, repainting and
retrofitting of the bridge girder using carbon fiber plate and
construction of field office for the maintenance crew under the
bridge.
Engr. Rosete also added
that construction of a new bridge is also being proposed parallel to
Biliran Bridge to accommodate the increasing volume of traffic.
Inaugurated in 1976,
Biliran Bridge was considered as the major and only bridge that
connects the Province to the mainland Leyte and to the rest of the
Philippines.