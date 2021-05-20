DPWH-Biliran DEO allocates P50-M to rehabilitate Biliran bridge

By DPWH-Biliran

May 20, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – P50-M has been allocated by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) to rehabilitate the deteriorating Biliran Bridge.

District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones said that the fund from Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) for the said project was already released to the district office and is ready for implementation by July 2021.

The District Engineer recently reported that the said condition of the bridge can no longer accommodate large tonnage of vehicles/ cargoes due to its poor and old condition.

The realization of this project will not only preserve the historical significance of the existing bridge but most importantly, ensure the safety and convenience of the travelers and residents of the province.

Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of the Planning and Design Section revealed that the P50-M budget involves the rehabilitation of bearings of the bridge, repair of bridge deck, replacement of bolts, de-rusting, repainting and retrofitting of the bridge girder using carbon fiber plate and construction of field office for the maintenance crew under the bridge.

Engr. Rosete also added that construction of a new bridge is also being proposed parallel to Biliran Bridge to accommodate the increasing volume of traffic.