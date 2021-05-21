DPWH builds flood
control structures to safeguard lives and properties
By
DPWH 2nd LED
May 21, 2021
TUNGA, Leyte –
Natural disasters are inevitable but their impacts can be mitigated
through preventive measures such as flood control structures built
by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second
District Engineering Office measuring 322.70-linear meter along the
riverbank of Naliwatan river in San Vincente, Tunga, Leyte.
“It is necessary to
construct flood control structures to protect the lives and
properties living nearby the Naliwatan river, it poses danger during
onslaughts of flood caused by heavy rainfall,” said OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.
During his project
inspection he said that disasters inflict great damage, destructions
and devastations to lives and properties, thus mitigation measures
should be an utmost priority of the department.
The P11.72-million flood
control structure stand at 3.80-meter tall of stone masonry works to
protect the riverbank from further soil erosion due to water
scouring.
Tunga has two (2) major
rivers and are about 200-meter apart from each other. Water flows
from the mountains of south eastern part barangays of Carigara
towards Barugo in northwest direction passing the poblacion and
three barangays of the municipality of Tunga.
Municipality of Tunga is
bound on the northeast of Carigara, south of Jaro and northwest of
Barugo.