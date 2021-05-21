DPWH builds flood control structures to safeguard lives and properties

By DPWH 2nd LED

May 21, 2021

TUNGA, Leyte – Natural disasters are inevitable but their impacts can be mitigated through preventive measures such as flood control structures built by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office measuring 322.70-linear meter along the riverbank of Naliwatan river in San Vincente, Tunga, Leyte.

“It is necessary to construct flood control structures to protect the lives and properties living nearby the Naliwatan river, it poses danger during onslaughts of flood caused by heavy rainfall,” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

During his project inspection he said that disasters inflict great damage, destructions and devastations to lives and properties, thus mitigation measures should be an utmost priority of the department.

The P11.72-million flood control structure stand at 3.80-meter tall of stone masonry works to protect the riverbank from further soil erosion due to water scouring.

Tunga has two (2) major rivers and are about 200-meter apart from each other. Water flows from the mountains of south eastern part barangays of Carigara towards Barugo in northwest direction passing the poblacion and three barangays of the municipality of Tunga.