DPWH-Biliran DEO
proposes P2-B for 2022 infra projects
|
DPWH-Biliran
District Engineering Office represented by Engr. Supremo Victor
D. Sabitsana (wearing blue green shirt), Engr. Eddeli G. Nedruda
(wearing stripe polo shirt) and Engr. Dindo R. Delis (wearing
red) discuss during PIA’s Pulong-Pulong ng Bayan Radio Program
at Radyo Natin Fm on May 13, 2021 the accomplishment of CY 2021
project implementation, proposed projects for CY 2022 and
maintenance activities done by Biliran DEO.
By
DPWH-Biliran
May 24, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran – A
total of P2.425-B has been proposed by the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO)
for implementation of various infrastructure projects for year 2022.
In an interview with PIA’s
Pulong-Pulong na Bayan program at Radio Natin-Naval, Engr. Eddeli G.
Nedruda revealed that the district office thru the Planning and
Design Section has already identified priority projects next year.
According to Nedruda,
major projects up for implementation are the repair of roads,
construction of drainages along national roads, construction of
flood control and the construction of slope protection structures.
Biliran DEO will also
implement infra projects in convergence with the Department of
Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the
construction of access roads leading to declared tourism
destinations and roads leading to trades, industries and economic
zones.
Nedruda revealed that the
district office has also prioritized the implementation of the
second phase for the construction of Naval Diversion Road (Riverside
to Brgy Sto. Niño), Naval, Biliran and Pawikan to Esperanza
Diversion Road, Brgy. Cabucgayan, Biliran.
Moreover, another two
diversion road projects will also commence next year that will
decongest traffic along the main highway of Naval. These projects
are the construction of Calumpang to Atipolo Diversion Road and
Naval Terminal to Atipolo Diversion Road.
Road widening projects
along Biliran Circumferential Road are also one of the top priority
projects of the district office.
According to Nedruda, the
construction of a P250-M parallel Biliran Bridge is another major
infrastructure to look up in 2022. He said that this will be
constructed beside the existing Biliran Bridge and will be
undertaken by the DPWH Central Office.
Meanwhile, under 2021
project implementation, Engr. Supremo Victor D. Sabitsana, Assistant
Chief of the Construction Section reported thru the radio program
that of its 108 infra projects, 69 are already on-going, 18 are
classified as “For Later Release” (FLR), seven (7) projects are for
modification while 14 projects are already completed. These projects
include eight (8) flood control, two (2) multi-purpose buildings,
two (2) road concreting, one (1) seawall project and one (1)
widening of local road.
Engr. Dindo R. Delis of
the Maintenance Section also reported that the maintenance team has
already started de clogging of drainage canals along the national
highways in preparation for the upcoming rainy season to avoid
flooding.