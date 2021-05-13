DPWH-Biliran DEO proposes P2-B for 2022 infra projects



DPWH-Biliran District Engineering Office represented by Engr. Supremo Victor D. Sabitsana (wearing blue green shirt), Engr. Eddeli G. Nedruda (wearing stripe polo shirt) and Engr. Dindo R. Delis (wearing red) discuss during PIA’s Pulong-Pulong ng Bayan Radio Program at Radyo Natin Fm on May 13, 2021 the accomplishment of CY 2021 project implementation, proposed projects for CY 2022 and maintenance activities done by Biliran DEO.

By DPWH-Biliran

May 24, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – A total of P2.425-B has been proposed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) for implementation of various infrastructure projects for year 2022.

In an interview with PIA’s Pulong-Pulong na Bayan program at Radio Natin-Naval, Engr. Eddeli G. Nedruda revealed that the district office thru the Planning and Design Section has already identified priority projects next year.

According to Nedruda, major projects up for implementation are the repair of roads, construction of drainages along national roads, construction of flood control and the construction of slope protection structures.

Biliran DEO will also implement infra projects in convergence with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the construction of access roads leading to declared tourism destinations and roads leading to trades, industries and economic zones.

Nedruda revealed that the district office has also prioritized the implementation of the second phase for the construction of Naval Diversion Road (Riverside to Brgy Sto. Niño), Naval, Biliran and Pawikan to Esperanza Diversion Road, Brgy. Cabucgayan, Biliran.

Moreover, another two diversion road projects will also commence next year that will decongest traffic along the main highway of Naval. These projects are the construction of Calumpang to Atipolo Diversion Road and Naval Terminal to Atipolo Diversion Road.

Road widening projects along Biliran Circumferential Road are also one of the top priority projects of the district office.

According to Nedruda, the construction of a P250-M parallel Biliran Bridge is another major infrastructure to look up in 2022. He said that this will be constructed beside the existing Biliran Bridge and will be undertaken by the DPWH Central Office.

Meanwhile, under 2021 project implementation, Engr. Supremo Victor D. Sabitsana, Assistant Chief of the Construction Section reported thru the radio program that of its 108 infra projects, 69 are already on-going, 18 are classified as “For Later Release” (FLR), seven (7) projects are for modification while 14 projects are already completed. These projects include eight (8) flood control, two (2) multi-purpose buildings, two (2) road concreting, one (1) seawall project and one (1) widening of local road.