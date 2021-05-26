Samar First
constructs multi-purpose buildings in Samar Islets
By
SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO
May 26, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First constructs four (4) multi-purpose buildings in Samar
islets drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.
Brgy. Ilijan, Sto. Niño,
Brgy. Pulang-bato, Tagapul-an, Brgy. Kerikite, Almagro, and Brgy
Villahermosa, Sto. Niño, Samar are among the islets in Samar who
benefitted these multi-purpose buildings.
The district completes the
first phase of construction of multi-purpose buildings in Brgy.
Ilijan with P4.73 million contract amounts, Brgy. Pulang-bato with
P2.82 million, and Brgy. Kerikite with P4.68 million. More than
2,151 residents will soon feel the benefits of the projects once
these are completed. Moreover, the second phase of construction of
these buildings are already on-going and is part of the 2021
projects awarded to the District and nearing its completion.
Multi-Purpose building is
essential to these areas as it can be utilized as evacuation centers
minimizing the use of schools during calamities. Additionally, it
can also be used as venue for different community and social work
activities and programs.
The second phase of
multi-purpose in Brgy. Villahermosa, Sto. Niño, Samar with contract
amount of P2.84 million on the other hand is already completed and
erected. More than 996 residents are very pleased by this recent
development in their barangay and are now enjoying the full benefits
of this project which includes sports activities and other events in
the barangay.