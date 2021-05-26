Samar First constructs multi-purpose buildings in Samar Islets

By SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO

May 26, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First constructs four (4) multi-purpose buildings in Samar islets drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.

Brgy. Ilijan, Sto. Niño, Brgy. Pulang-bato, Tagapul-an, Brgy. Kerikite, Almagro, and Brgy Villahermosa, Sto. Niño, Samar are among the islets in Samar who benefitted these multi-purpose buildings.

The district completes the first phase of construction of multi-purpose buildings in Brgy. Ilijan with P4.73 million contract amounts, Brgy. Pulang-bato with P2.82 million, and Brgy. Kerikite with P4.68 million. More than 2,151 residents will soon feel the benefits of the projects once these are completed. Moreover, the second phase of construction of these buildings are already on-going and is part of the 2021 projects awarded to the District and nearing its completion.

Multi-Purpose building is essential to these areas as it can be utilized as evacuation centers minimizing the use of schools during calamities. Additionally, it can also be used as venue for different community and social work activities and programs.