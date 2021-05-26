Labor Secretary
Bello awards P4.8M livelihood grants, leads payout to TUPAD workers
in Samar
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
May 26, 2021
CATBALOGAN CITY – A
total of P975,000.00 TUPAD wages have been successfully paid to some
three hundred (300) disadvantaged/displaced workers of Hinabangan,
Samar on Friday, 21 May 2021 at Brgy. Maulong Covered Court, this
city.
Each beneficiary received
P3,250.00 as payment for their 10-day service.
Department of Labor and
Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III led the said payout
together with Undersecretary Renato L. Ebarle, Director Ma. Karina
Perida-Trayvilla of the Bureau of Workers with Special Concern (BWSC)
and Administrator Hans Leo J. Cacdac of the Overseas Workers Welfare
Administration (OWWA). He was assisted by DOLE-RO8 Regional Director
Henry John S. Jalbuena and DOLE Samar Provincial Head, Ms. Fe Norma
D. Valuis.
Aside from TUPAD,
Secretary Bello likewise awarded livelihood grants amounting to P4.8
million pesos to aid some 160 parents and guardians of child
laborers from the different barangays of Catbalogan. From the said
beneficiaries, twenty-five (25) with employable skills will be
referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority
(TESDA) to avail of the agency’s innovative skills training programs
that will generate greater employment opportunities.
Samar 2nd District
Representative, Congresswoman Sharee Ann Tan and Governor Reynolds
Michael Tan warmly welcomed the DOLE Secretary and his team to the
City of Catbalogan and likewise graced the Opening and Awarding
Ceremonies up to the pay-out of wages.
Bello extended his
greetings and thanks to the beneficiaries and gave them some words
of encouragement in this time of pandemic.
“I am very pleased to be
here today to see your smiling faces. May this help from our
government brings hope to you and your families and somehow ease the
burdens you are experiencing because of the pandemic”, said Bello.
The labor chief likewise
thanked the active leaders in Samar for supporting the DOLE programs
and implementing the same in the province for the benefit of more
workers.
“Let me thank from the
bottom of my heart Congresswoman Sharee Ann Tan and Governor
Reynolds Michael Tan. Because of your relentless support, we are
able to reach and benefit more people with our livelihood and
employment programs,” Bello added.
Also in attendance during
the payout were Vice-Mayor Clarito Rosal and SB Councilors of
Hinabangan, DOLE-Technical Support Services Division Chief Edgar B.
Tabuyan and the team of DOLE-Samar Field Office.
(with reports from Kirstine Orara-DOLE SFO)