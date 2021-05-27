DE Oppura
inspects flood control project in Binahaan river basin
By
DPWH 2nd LED
May 27, 2021
DAGAMI, Leyte –
Ensuring that project implemented by the Department of Public of
Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office,
OIC-District Engineer (DE) Leo Edward Oppura inspects the on-going
construction of Binahaan flood control structure in Barangay Balilit,
Dagami, Leyte.
This project will serve
its purpose to protect the riverbank from further soil erosion
posing damage to Balilit bridge approach and structure. Water
running from upper stream piles up and eventually overrunning the
sides of the channels.
The P42.3-million flood
control structure involves 256 linear meter of gabions in 5.0-meter
tall.
Construction commences
last March 15, 2021 and expected to be completed on or before
December 03, 2021 with 52.33% reported work accomplishment.
For Fiscal Year 2021, the
district office will also implement flood control structures
traversing Binahaan river basin in Barangay Abre, Dagami, Leyte;
K000+850 - K001+513.25 (Right Side River Bank) and Barangay District
1, both in Pastrana, Leyte.