DE Oppura inspects flood control project in Binahaan river basin

By DPWH 2nd LED
May 27, 2021

DAGAMI, Leyte – Ensuring that project implemented by the Department of Public of Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office, OIC-District Engineer (DE) Leo Edward Oppura inspects the on-going construction of Binahaan flood control structure in Barangay Balilit, Dagami, Leyte.

This project will serve its purpose to protect the riverbank from further soil erosion posing damage to Balilit bridge approach and structure. Water running from upper stream piles up and eventually overrunning the sides of the channels.

The P42.3-million flood control structure involves 256 linear meter of gabions in 5.0-meter tall.

Construction commences last March 15, 2021 and expected to be completed on or before December 03, 2021 with 52.33% reported work accomplishment.

For Fiscal Year 2021, the district office will also implement flood control structures traversing Binahaan river basin in Barangay Abre, Dagami, Leyte; K000+850 - K001+513.25 (Right Side River Bank) and Barangay District 1, both in Pastrana, Leyte.

 

 