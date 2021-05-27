Two flood
controls erected along Gandara and Jibatang Rivers
By
SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO
May 27, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First has recently completed the construction of flood control
structures along Gandara River in Brgy. Minda, Gandara, Samar and
along Jibatang River in Brgy. Caybago, Calbayog City, Samar. The
projects have a total revised contract amount of P27.79 million.
The locals of both
barangays are truly grateful for this recent development as it will
give them better opportunities in conducting their different social
and economic activities.
The flood control in Brgy
Minda has a length of 84.23 meters and a height of 1.5 meters.
Included is a parapet of 1-meter height and walkway of 1.5-meter
width as part of its scope of work. The project shall benefit 1,485
people (according to 2015 census) in the barangay as it mitigates
flood around the area.
While the scope of work in
Brgy. Caybago covers a length of 106 meters that includes a walkway
and a height of nine (9) meters with 0.8-meter parapet. Jibatang
River being one of the low-lying areas of Calbayog District will
surely benefit more than 82 households living near the river.
The district is beyond
ecstatic to give the locals a quality infrastructure that helps
improve their quality of life in the spirit of bayanihan and public
service.