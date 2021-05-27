Two flood controls erected along Gandara and Jibatang Rivers

By SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO

May 27, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First has recently completed the construction of flood control structures along Gandara River in Brgy. Minda, Gandara, Samar and along Jibatang River in Brgy. Caybago, Calbayog City, Samar. The projects have a total revised contract amount of P27.79 million.

The locals of both barangays are truly grateful for this recent development as it will give them better opportunities in conducting their different social and economic activities.

The flood control in Brgy Minda has a length of 84.23 meters and a height of 1.5 meters. Included is a parapet of 1-meter height and walkway of 1.5-meter width as part of its scope of work. The project shall benefit 1,485 people (according to 2015 census) in the barangay as it mitigates flood around the area.

While the scope of work in Brgy. Caybago covers a length of 106 meters that includes a walkway and a height of nine (9) meters with 0.8-meter parapet. Jibatang River being one of the low-lying areas of Calbayog District will surely benefit more than 82 households living near the river.