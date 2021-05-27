CMA recognizes
CARD NGO microentrepreneur client as Mindanao Regional Winner 2021
By
CARD MRI
May 27, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
The Citi Microentrepreneurship Award (CMA) held a virtual ceremony
on May 11, 2021 to award its Regional Winners for its 18th annual
national search of outstanding entrepreneurs where CARD, Inc. (A
Microfinance NGO) client Rosalyn Espenorio was named Mindanao
awardee.
CMA is organized by Citi
Foundation together with Citi Philippines, Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas (BSP) and Microfinance Council of the Philippines, Inc. (MCPI)
to push its advocacy of uplifting and acknowledging Filipino
microentrepreneurs who contribute to the country’s economy by
providing employment to their local communities and to inspire other
individuals so that they can be a microentrepreneur in the future.
Since 2002 when the annual
search began, CMA focused on recognizing small, micro, and medium
entrepreneurs who improved their lives through business start-up
loans from the microfinance institutions. However, with the changes
the country faced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's
criteria for choosing the winners included how Filipino
microentrepreneurs showed resilience, flexibility, and determination
to cope with the global health outbreak. This year, CMA received
more than 100 nominations from different microfinance institutions
in the country.
Rosalyn emerged as the
Regional Winner for Mindanao for her various businesses in Antipas,
North Cotabato. She owns a bakery, a fish cracker factory, and also
engages in fish and vegetable vending. She remarkably showed how
Filipino microentrepreneurs could address and embrace the changes
brought by the pandemic. She is known as one of the growing
microentrepreneurs in the province because of her continuous
expansion and discovering new business opportunities that could also
help her fellow locals.
“In these trying times, we
have to go beyond what we are used to doing. Through the years of
being in the business, there’s always room for taking risks. By
overcoming challenges, we move closer to our dreams,” said Rosalyn
Espenorio.
Being a client of CARD,
Inc. for more than a decade gave Rosalyn the opportunity to avail
loans for her to upgrade and expand her businesses. She recalled how
she started to borrow PHP 3,000 for her business and soon availed
higher loans that enabled her to buy additional equipment,
furniture, vehicles, and other materials that she can use. Amidst
the health crisis, she maintained a healthy and 100 % repayment
performance on her weekly dues.
She explained that CARD,
Inc. taught her to become braver and more resilient. The values that
the institution pass on to its clients and staff have influenced to
her as an individual. “CARD is not only my financial partner but
also my mentor that guides and supports me throughout the years.
With every decision I made, I’ll always go back to what would
benefit not only myself but also other people.”
Focusing on her business
enabled her to become capable of providing the needs of her family.
Apart from giving her family a better life, she also provides
livelihood and employment to her community. Now, 15 locals from
their community work in her various businesses.
Giving back to people
Rosalyn’s businesses were
among businesses whose operations were temporarily stopped due to
the pandemic. She had to follow the safety protocols mandated by the
government especially during the stricter community quarantines.
In order to extend her
help to her employees, Rosalyn and her family gave relief to them.
“I’ve been through tough situations before. I know how difficult
these times are and I want to be there for my employees now that
they need me.”
Rosalyn concluded that
growing up in a simple family made her dream of a better life.
Because of her experience and generous character, she became an
inspiration to her community that every dream can be achieved with
strong determination and compassion.
Commitment to end poverty
"Being in the business for
more than three decades, we believe that providing livelihood and
employment to the community is possible and we can truly achieve a
poverty-free country," said Jocelyn Dequito, CARD Inc. Executive
Director.
She concluded that seeing
microentrepreneurs succeed in their businesses brings pride to the
institution. "We are so happy and proud for what Rosalyn has
achieved. She is among our clients in the country that stayed with
us through the years and has inspired us to push our charge forward
for poverty eradication."