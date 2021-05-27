NMP extends
training to LGU-Hinunangan
Press Release
May 27, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), in cooperation with the
Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) RO8 and Philippine Coast Guard
(PCG) RO8, provided Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Fisherfolks
(BSTMHOF) to sixty-five (65) selected residents from the Local
Government Unit (LGU) of Hinunangan, Southern Leyte on 07-08 May
2021.
In order to minimize
face-to-face interaction, the first day of the training, dedicated
entirely for lecture, was conducted through an online platform and
on the following day, NMP Team headed by Executive Director, Joel B.
Maglunsod went to the said municipality for the practical and
assessment exercises.
One of the participants
was the Municipal Mayor of Hinunangan, who in his talk, expressed
his gratitude for NMP’s efforts in bringing its training to their
municipality and thereby equipping and providing more job
opportunities to its constituents. “With this training, the
Municipality of Hinunangan will be able to gather its resources and
enhance the quality of services we give to our constituents and
guests.”
ED Maglunsod emphasized
the importance of the training. “Ang pagsusulong ng safety of life
at sea ay isa sa mga adbokasiya ng NMP. This is taking in cognizant
the fact that maritime incidents and loss of lives are sometimes
attributed to accidents involving marginalized vessels and
motorboats, kaya kailangan na ma-enhance ang basic safety skills of
our motorboat handlers/operators and fisherfolks.”
Moreover, NMP is in
consultation with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for
the possible grant of motorized bancas to various fisherfolks
association in the region through the DOLE’s livelihood assistance.
Said bancas can also be used during rescue operations in times of
disasters and calamities.