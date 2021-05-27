NMP extends training to LGU-Hinunangan

Press Release

May 27, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), in cooperation with the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) RO8 and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) RO8, provided Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Fisherfolks (BSTMHOF) to sixty-five (65) selected residents from the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Hinunangan, Southern Leyte on 07-08 May 2021.

In order to minimize face-to-face interaction, the first day of the training, dedicated entirely for lecture, was conducted through an online platform and on the following day, NMP Team headed by Executive Director, Joel B. Maglunsod went to the said municipality for the practical and assessment exercises.

One of the participants was the Municipal Mayor of Hinunangan, who in his talk, expressed his gratitude for NMP’s efforts in bringing its training to their municipality and thereby equipping and providing more job opportunities to its constituents. “With this training, the Municipality of Hinunangan will be able to gather its resources and enhance the quality of services we give to our constituents and guests.”

ED Maglunsod emphasized the importance of the training. “Ang pagsusulong ng safety of life at sea ay isa sa mga adbokasiya ng NMP. This is taking in cognizant the fact that maritime incidents and loss of lives are sometimes attributed to accidents involving marginalized vessels and motorboats, kaya kailangan na ma-enhance ang basic safety skills of our motorboat handlers/operators and fisherfolks.”