Global demand for
plant-based meat to reach USD74.2B in 2027
By
DTI-TPG-Export
Marketing Bureau
June 7, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
global demand for plant-based products is set to reach $74.2 billion
by 2027, according to the market research firm Mintel. Hence, the
Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB)
encouraged exporters to ride this trend by becoming manufacturers of
plant-based food.
“Promoting Philippine-made
plant-based products requires a whole-of-government approach,” said
DTI Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman. “The DTI will work with the
Department of Agriculture (DA) to maintain an adequate supply, while
also working with our foreign trade posts to secure buyers of our
products.”
Plant-based food consists
of ingredients that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts,
seeds, or legumes. Plant-based meat, in particular, is a popular
alternative for vegans and vegetarians.
The demand for plant-based
products is rising around the world, not just in Europe and North
America. In the Asia Pacific (APAC), the market is expected to be
around $30 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)
of 18.9%.
According to Mintel, the
APAC market growth is due to increasing disposable income,
technological innovation in food and beverages, and supportive
government policies especially in India, Japan, and China.
Plant-based meat
manufacturers are partnering with convenience stores to carry their
products. For instance, Hong Kong-based producer Right Treat (maker
of Omnipork) and South Korea's Zikooin (maker of Unlimeat) started
partnering with convenience stores to use plant-based meat in meals.
FamilyMart Taiwan
announced the launch of Omnipork instant meal cups in early 2020.
The store chain previously launched plant-based tomato spaghetti and
plant-based cheeseburgers. In South Korea, 7-Eleven debuted
plant-based burgers, dumplings, and Korean sushi rolls in 2020. The
dumplings contain Zikooin's Unlimeat.
In the Philippines, more
people are becoming vegans due to the growing awareness of
plant-based diets. Century Pacific Food Incorporated (CNPF), the
makers of Century Tuna, launched its plant-based meat product unMEAT
in February this year.
The company partnered with
Shakey’s Pizza to use UnMEAT in the restaurant’s The Good Burger and
is reportedly partnering with more restaurants to carry the product.
CNPF also started exporting unMEAT in 80 countries, including China
and the United States.
Philippines has abundant
supplies of agri-products such as bananas, broccoli, cassava,
cauliflower, coconut, mango, mung bean, mushroom, peanuts, soybeans,
and sweet potato. The DTI-EMB found that BARMM, Cagayan Valley,
Ilocos Region, and Northern Mindanao are the regions where most of
these are produced.
Existing and aspiring
exporters can email the DTI-EMB at exports@dti.gov.ph to get
assistance or information in exporting plant-based and other
products.