Our Nanays, our
community heroes
By Dr.
JAIME ARISTOTLE B. ALIP
CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus
May 28, 2021
An online carinderia,
livelihood trainings via video calls, online coaching for the
elderly on how to use digital banking apps… the list is endless as
to how creative and innovative CARD nanays can become in support of
each other amidst the toughest of times.
More than a year has
passed since we started battling COVID-19. We witnessed how
critically it can affect our economic activities and health. But for
us Filipinos, one thing remained true: no problem is big enough to
faze us. Our courage, resilience, and sense of community are
stronger now more than ever.
Amidst the surge of cases
in NCR and surrounding provinces in April 2021, our spirit of
bayanihan to lend a helping hand to our kapwa also became more
evident. We were witnesses to how our frontliners kept on giving the
best medical services even when circumstances were difficult. As
vaccines started to become available, doctors, nurses, and other
medical practitioners across the country volunteered to hasten the
roll-out of the vaccination program.
As the new health and
social measures were put in place, many workers were again deprived
of their sources of income, with food insecurity not far in the
horizon. Ignited by Patricia Non in Quezon City, at least 1,500
community pantries sprouted all over the country to help the needy,
giving vegetables, rice, groceries, and other essentials for free.
People were urged to give according to their capacity and take
according to their needs [“Magbigay nang ayon sa kakayahan. Kumuha
nang ayon sa pangangailangan”]. Indeed, the Filipinos never run out
of ingenious ideas to show that we are united in this fight.
Pagkakapit-kamay to
address various challenges is not new among CARD MRI communities.
For more than three decades, CARD MRI has been promoting women
empowerment, transforming housewives into entrepreneurs and
community leaders. True enough, they learn to gain collective
understanding of our recent situation in extending their hands to
help each other. These values and culture have been deeply engraved
to our nanays.
To know their stories of
struggles and heroism in the face of COVID-19, we came up with
“SaNaySay Challenge” on our official Facebook page. Through this,
they are given a platform to express their ideas and plan of action
in responding to the pandemic for themselves and their communities.
Our Nanays and their
stories
The result of our effort
in building responsible communities is further proven when we have
received thousands of comments from our Facebook followers to share
their stories of acts of kindness for their community. Even the
pandemic can never silence their brilliant ideas. More so, it only
amplified them.
One nanay who constantly
leads her community is Margie Olanday. She saw what their CARD
center is capable of and shared with her co-members what they can do
best with their resources. It was her idea to plant vegetables and
flowers in their center members’ sizeable backyard, and she would
help sell it by marketing it on social media. Since their other
members are skilled when it comes to cooking, Margie also suggested
using the vegetables they sowed as ingredients for healthy and
appetizing dishes. Residents in their area benefitted from this
initiative, especially as they are fond of buying already cooked and
hot meals for their families.
True enough, Margie’s plan
had come to fruition. Many have come to buy fresh vegetables and
sweet-smelling flowers which were sold at a very affordable price.
Aside from this, residents in their community did not have to go to
more public spaces and expose themselves to the virus just to buy
meals. They must only step out of their homes and head into their
neighborhood to buy what they need.
Not only did Margie help
her center members generate extra income for their families, but she
has also helped her community thrive during a time when food
security and nutrition are essential. Indeed, what Margie has done
for their center and their community is proof of her great
stewardship over the resources they already have.
Meanwhile, the knowledge
we shared with our clients through the trainings delivered by CARD-MRI
Development Institute (CMDI) are also creating ripples of hope for
their communities. Adela Bautista, a microentrepreneur in Malita,
Davao Occidental, initiated to conduct online livelihood training to
its community using a messaging app. Adela generously shared her
acquired knowledge from her trainings in CMDI to help her community
thrive as the economy is still slowly re-opening. Aside from this,
Adela has more than enough to provide relief goods to her fellow
clients.
Our trainings go beyond
one person. It can flow from other people and transpire change to
local communities. Their knowledge can help them become resilient
from the uncertainties of tomorrow.
In these extraordinary
times, and despite the real danger, there are individuals who have
shown great courage to help the vulnerable communities. Elderly,
children and pregnant women face the greatest risks. They have more
limited movement in the outside world. We recognize people like Roma
Sevidal Altovar for having the bravery of initiating help in her
community.
Along with her husband,
she goes to the houses of her co-members, especially to the senior
citizens, to tend their loan payments minimizing their outside
activities. As a Center Chief who sees CARD as an important
institution to them, she uses social media to keep her CARD
co-members updated about the organization. The smiles and gratitude
she received from her members and buyers always warm her heart. Roma
is an exemplary member of CARD MRI who wholeheartedly helps her
community during these troubling times.
More stories of hope
While the SaNaySay
Challenge will run until the end of May 2021, our Facebook Page have
already received almost 1,000 responses on its first week alone. It
has also sparked conversations among CARD MRI members on how they
can support each other at this trying time.
Among the responses
received, 30% cited that their greatest contribution is following
the health protocols to keep their selves, their families, and their
communities safe. The recent crisis also opens the mind of the
communities to be more prepared for the uncertainties of tomorrow.
As they realized the many uncertainties, they are promoting savings
and financial literacy among their communities. Moreover, a number
of CARD MRI members who had surplus agricultural produce such as
vegetables, rice, and fruits gave them away to their neighbourhood
and communities even at the start of the lockdowns last year – a
sign of helping one another in need.
Since most people halted
their source of income, they encouraged one another to create a
livelihood like gardening, contribute to established community
pantries and community stores. The pandemic teaches us the meaning
of teamwork.
These are some simple but
impactful contributions of our fellows to their local communities.
While we are proud of assisting people to improve their quality of
life, we also feel uplifted that we have developed CARD communities
who know to create better solutions and carry their communities to
progress. Remaining true to our mission, we build communities
composed of responsible citizens of the country and are always ready
to help.
The pandemic can never
deter our values as Filipinos. We have shown our pagdadamayan long
before the COVID-19 pandemic. We are always working together to help
one another. Generosity, bravery, and kindness are the values our
modern heroes have. It is time for them to be seen and recognized.
There are so many ways to
help our community. Just like the stories of our nanays, our hands
and minds are never empty to extend it to people in need. We can
always provide material and non-materials needs to somehow ease the
hardship of one family. Our collective efforts, big or small, can
offer relief to distressed families.
These CARD clients are
igniting hope during this crisis. With CARD MRI, we will always
champion their advocacies and empower them so they can empower other
people. In the midst of adversity, we join all our nanays and the
Filipino communities in celebrating kindness and bayanihan spirit.
About the Author
Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip is the founder and chairman emeritus of
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions, a group of 21 institutions
that envisions eradicating poverty in the Philippines. He is the
recipient of the 2019 Ramon V. del Rosario Award for Nation
Building.