DPWH-Biliran DEO
to implement P278-M rehabilitation of typhoon-damaged infrastructure
facilities
|
Planning
and Design Section survey team conducts survey for the
proposed seawall protection project in Brgy. Busali, Biliran
town.
By
DPWH-Biliran
May 28, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) will implement 11 rehabilitation projects
of typhoon-damaged infrastructures in convergence with the Office of
Civil Defense (OCD) amounting to P278-M.
District Engineer (DE)
Ferdinand A. Briones said that infra projects to be rehabilitated
are those damaged by typhoons “Urduja” and “Vinta” in 2017 and
typhoon “Amang” in 2019. These projects will be funded under 2021
General Appropriations Act, RA 11518, and National Disaster Risk
Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) (Calamity Fund).
According to Briones, four
projects are to be implemented in the town of Naval amounting to
P82.5M. These projects are the Rehabilitation of creek protection in
Brgy. Agpangi, Rehabilitation of Anas river control at Sitio Cogon,
Brgy. Larrazabal, Rehabilitation of flood control river at Brgy.
Catmon and Rehabilitation of river control protection at P.S.
Eamiguel.
Meanwhile, three projects
amounting to P73.8-M will be implemented in the town of Caibiran.
These are the Rehabilitation of Shoreline Protection at Sitio
Katipunan, Brgy. Victory, Rehabilitation of flood Control, Mapula
River along Cabibihan Provincial Road, Brgy. Cabibihan and the
Rehabilitation of Flood Control Calambis River at Brgy. Victory.
Moreover, another two
projects amounting to P55.3-M will be implemented in the town of
Biliran. These project are the Repair of seawall protection in Brgy.
Busali and the Rehabilitation of flood control at Brgy. Pinangomhan.
Biliran DEO will also
implement the P17.5-M rehabilitation of flood control at Bool River,
Brgy. Bool in the town of Culaba and P49.1-M rehabilitation of
Shoreline Protection at Brgy. Langgao and Brgy. Talibong in
Cabucgayan town.
DE Briones revealed that
these projects are already bid out and ready for implementation.
“Once implemented, these
projects will be regularly monitored to ensure that standard plan
and specifications will be followed,” said Briones.