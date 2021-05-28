The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

DPWH-Biliran DEO to implement P278-M rehabilitation of typhoon-damaged infrastructure facilities

DPWH-Biliran survey team
Planning and Design Section survey team conducts survey for the proposed seawall protection project in Brgy. Busali, Biliran town.

By DPWH-Biliran
May 28, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) will implement 11 rehabilitation projects of typhoon-damaged infrastructures in convergence with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) amounting to P278-M.

District Engineer (DE) Ferdinand A. Briones said that infra projects to be rehabilitated are those damaged by typhoons “Urduja” and “Vinta” in 2017 and typhoon “Amang” in 2019. These projects will be funded under 2021 General Appropriations Act, RA 11518, and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) (Calamity Fund).

According to Briones, four projects are to be implemented in the town of Naval amounting to P82.5M. These projects are the Rehabilitation of creek protection in Brgy. Agpangi, Rehabilitation of Anas river control at Sitio Cogon, Brgy. Larrazabal, Rehabilitation of flood control river at Brgy. Catmon and Rehabilitation of river control protection at P.S. Eamiguel.

Meanwhile, three projects amounting to P73.8-M will be implemented in the town of Caibiran. These are the Rehabilitation of Shoreline Protection at Sitio Katipunan, Brgy. Victory, Rehabilitation of flood Control, Mapula River along Cabibihan Provincial Road, Brgy. Cabibihan and the Rehabilitation of Flood Control Calambis River at Brgy. Victory.

Moreover, another two projects amounting to P55.3-M will be implemented in the town of Biliran. These project are the Repair of seawall protection in Brgy. Busali and the Rehabilitation of flood control at Brgy. Pinangomhan.

Biliran DEO will also implement the P17.5-M rehabilitation of flood control at Bool River, Brgy. Bool in the town of Culaba and P49.1-M rehabilitation of Shoreline Protection at Brgy. Langgao and Brgy. Talibong in Cabucgayan town.

DE Briones revealed that these projects are already bid out and ready for implementation.

“Once implemented, these projects will be regularly monitored to ensure that standard plan and specifications will be followed,” said Briones.

 

 