DPWH is set to construct a 2-storey rural healthcare facility in La Paz town

La Paz rural healthcare facility

By DPWH 2nd LED
June 15, 2021

LA PAZ, Leyte – To have an adequate access to rural healthcare services, residents of La Paz in Leyte will have a 2-storey healthcare facility. The infrastructure project has 25-percent of reported work accomplishment currently working on its concrete columns, beams, walls and floors slabs.

The project amounting to P14.8-million is being undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office (L2DEO).

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, the 2-storey building will have 249.6-sq.m. floor area and equipped with nurse stations, receiving areas, ward rooms, utility rooms, health worker quarters, toilets and parking spaces.

Once completed, rural residents can obtain primary access, necessary and appropriate healthcare services available in a timely manner.

Patients seeking medical attentions will have a better healthcare resources and systems which often they encounter limited access to healthcare especially during this time of coronavirus pandemic.

Funded under DPWH-General Appropriation Act FY-2021, the project is seen to be fully completed on or before November 09, 2021.

 

 