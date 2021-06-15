DPWH is set to
construct a 2-storey rural healthcare facility in La Paz town
By
DPWH 2nd LED
June 15, 2021
LA PAZ, Leyte – To
have an adequate access to rural healthcare services, residents of
La Paz in Leyte will have a 2-storey healthcare facility. The
infrastructure project has 25-percent of reported work
accomplishment currently working on its concrete columns, beams,
walls and floors slabs.
The project amounting to
P14.8-million is being undertaken by the Department of Public Works
and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office
(L2DEO).
According to OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, the 2-storey building will have
249.6-sq.m. floor area and equipped with nurse stations, receiving
areas, ward rooms, utility rooms, health worker quarters, toilets
and parking spaces.
Once completed, rural
residents can obtain primary access, necessary and appropriate
healthcare services available in a timely manner.
Patients seeking medical
attentions will have a better healthcare resources and systems which
often they encounter limited access to healthcare especially during
this time of coronavirus pandemic.
Funded under DPWH-General
Appropriation Act FY-2021, the project is seen to be fully completed
on or before November 09, 2021.