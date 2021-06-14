DPWH completes road concreting project in interior barangay

By DPWH 2nd LED

June 14, 2021

JULITA, Leyte – To give a better access road to local residents, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office completed the road concreting project in Barangay San Andres in Julita, Leyte.

The P17.64-million project has a total length of 2.394-lane kilometer of concrete road which aims to provide safe travels and faster delivery of agricultural goods to the town proper.

“Motorists can now utilize the newly constructed road, transportation costs and travel time will be reduced. Adjacent barangays will also benefit from this project,” according to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.