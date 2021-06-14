DPWH completes
road concreting project in interior barangay
By
DPWH 2nd LED
June 14, 2021
JULITA, Leyte – To
give a better access road to local residents, the Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering
Office completed the road concreting project in Barangay San Andres
in Julita, Leyte.
The P17.64-million project
has a total length of 2.394-lane kilometer of concrete road which
aims to provide safe travels and faster delivery of agricultural
goods to the town proper.
“Motorists can now utilize
the newly constructed road, transportation costs and travel time
will be reduced. Adjacent barangays will also benefit from this
project,” according to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.
The project was completed
last June 01, 2021 under DPWH General Appropriation Act 2021 Local
Infrastructure Program.