ICHRP lauds
landmark ICC investigation into Duterte’s “war on drugs”
Press Release
June 15, 2021
MANILA – “The
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP)
praises today’s announcement by the International Criminal Court (ICC)
that it will formally seek an investigation into the Philippine
government’s deadly ‘war on drugs’”, said ICHRP spokesperson Mr.
Peter Murphy.
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda
announced that she has concluded her preliminary examination of the
Philippines and is seeking authorisation from the Court’s judges for
a full investigation into the crime against humanity of murder
committed in connection with the country’s ‘war on drugs’ between 1
July 2016 and 16 March 2019, and torture and other inhumane acts,
and related events as early as 1 November 2011.
“ICHRP sees this
announcement as a positive step that may help bring some measure of
justice to the thousands victimized and terrorized by the Duterte
Regime’s so-called ‘war on drugs’. Justice may also come to those
who are victimized by Duterte government’s war on Islamic
communities and war on dissent,” said Mr Murphy.
“The United Nations Human
Rights Council must now initiate a long overdue independent
investigation into the Philippines to examine crimes under
international law and other serious violations of human rights
committed over the full duration of the Duterte administration,
including its so-called war on drugs. The perpetrators and
architects of these crimes must be held to account,” said Mr Murphy.
The ICC announcement
follows the recently launched independent civil society commission
of investigation (Investigate PH), which has been examining the
deteriorating human rights situation in the Philippines including
and beyond the so-called war on drugs. The first report of
Investigate PH was delivered to the UNHRC by ICHRP in March 2021,
which highlighted many of the issues that will be tackled by the
International Criminal Court.
Duterte’s
state-orchestrated killings amount to crimes against humanity
The case against the
Duterte government is already well documented, including by Amnesty
International, Human Rights Watch and Investigate PH. Reports have
been published on major investigations detailing ongoing
extrajudicial executions and other human rights violations by the
police and their superiors. Despite the continued broad exposure of
the human rights situation by domestic and international human
rights organizations, however, the killings continue unabated.
Since the beginning of the
Duterte administration in July 2016, thousands of people mostly from
poor and marginalized communities have been killed – either by the
police or by armed individuals suspected to have links to the
police. These killings have been conducted by state institutions
with impunity, and there is a clear lack or absence of effective
domestic remedies to stop the killings.
Evidence emerging from
Investigate PH’s second round of hearings in May 2021 supports the
charge that institutions of the state are being used as instruments
of terror to organize and execute extra judicial killings.
“Further action from the
international community is urgently needed,” said Mr Murphy.
Instead of taking positive
action when informed of these systemic and widespread human rights
violations, and recognizing the complicity of the Philippine
Government, the UN Human Rights Council voted to provide technical
cooperation and capacity-building to the same government that has
publicly endorsed the policy of killings, avoided independent
investigations, and continued its crack down on civil society.
“ICHRP calls on the UN
Human Rights Council to act now, and to send a strong message that
it too will no longer allow the Philippine government to continue
its campaign of human rights violations with impunity,” concluded
Mr. Murphy.