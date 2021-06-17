Samar First built multi-purpose buildings

By SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO

June 17, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – As the population increases, the need to have a facility that can cater to different events and purposes is beneficial to every community of the city. Four (4) multi-purpose buildings are erected in Brgy. Rawis and Saljag, Calbayog City; Brgy. Blanca Aurora, San Jorge; and Brgy. Lunang I, Almagro, Samar.

These projects have a total contract amount of P8.45 million under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021.

The multi-purpose buildings in Barangays Rawis and Saljag are covered courts that can be the central venue for different sports, entertainment, and recreational activities of both barangays.

The multi-purpose building in Lunang I, Almagro, Samar completed its second phase of the project. It completed the construction of the covered court with comfort room which is good when conducting different events in the community.

The completed multi-purpose building in Blanca Aurora Elementary School, Brgy. Blanca Aurora, San Jorge, Samar will benefit hundreds of elementary school students and youths as the school can utilize the covered court as venue for recreation and learning. As the schools prepare for the face to face learning, this additional facility within the school will help them manage their activities. Also, this can be used as an evacuation center in times of typhoon or any bad weather that might threaten the lives and properties of the residents in the barangay.