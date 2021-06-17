Samar First built
multi-purpose buildings
By
SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO
June 17, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – As
the population increases, the need to have a facility that can cater
to different events and purposes is beneficial to every community of
the city. Four (4) multi-purpose buildings are erected in Brgy.
Rawis and Saljag, Calbayog City; Brgy. Blanca Aurora, San Jorge; and
Brgy. Lunang I, Almagro, Samar.
These projects have a
total contract amount of P8.45 million under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021.
The multi-purpose
buildings in Barangays Rawis and Saljag are covered courts that can
be the central venue for different sports, entertainment, and
recreational activities of both barangays.
The multi-purpose building
in Lunang I, Almagro, Samar completed its second phase of the
project. It completed the construction of the covered court with
comfort room which is good when conducting different events in the
community.
The completed
multi-purpose building in Blanca Aurora Elementary School, Brgy.
Blanca Aurora, San Jorge, Samar will benefit hundreds of elementary
school students and youths as the school can utilize the covered
court as venue for recreation and learning. As the schools prepare
for the face to face learning, this additional facility within the
school will help them manage their activities. Also, this can be
used as an evacuation center in times of typhoon or any bad weather
that might threaten the lives and properties of the residents in the
barangay.
These multi-purpose
buildings are the right fit in the stated barangays as it can create
a sense of solidarity as they all gather to enjoy different
activities held in these facilities.