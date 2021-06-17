DAR celebrates
Independence Day with persons deprived of liberty
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Samar Provincial
Office provided fruits and vegetables for the preparation of the
meal for the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) confined at the
Borongan City Jail, Guiuan and Balangiga District Jails on
Independence Day. (DAR Eastern Samar)
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
June 17, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – As
the nation commemorated this year the 123rd Independence Day on June
12, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) opted to celebrate the
occasion with persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the different
jail facilities throughout the country.
In Eastern Visays, some 40
PDLs at the Female Dorm of the Tacloban City Jail were surprised
with food packs from the DAR Regional Office-8 which they shared
with jail personnel.
According to DAR’s Program
Beneficiaries Development Division Chief, Melecia Ong, “This is
DAR’s way of expressing our gratitude to the Bureau of Jail
Management and Penology (BJMP) for supporting the agrarian reform
beneficiaries by purchasing their products under the Enhanced
Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP).”
Ong disclosed that BJMP is
among the institutional buyers of ARB products, which they use in
feeding the PDLs.
Meanwhile, JINSP Fe
Reynalda Chan of the Tacloban City Jail Female Dorm said,
“Continuous coordination and linkages to other government and
non-government organizations in the community is highly recommended
to augment the needs of the PDLs while temporarily confined at this
jail unit.”
Further, in Eastern Samar,
the DAR Provincial Office likewise provided the Borongan City Jail,
as well as the Guiuan and Balangiga District Jails with “free”
fruits and vegetables, which the said jail facilities could use in
the preparation of the meal for the 115 PDLs in the province on that
day.