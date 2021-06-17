DAR celebrates Independence Day with persons deprived of liberty



The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Samar Provincial Office provided fruits and vegetables for the preparation of the meal for the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) confined at the Borongan City Jail, Guiuan and Balangiga District Jails on Independence Day. (DAR Eastern Samar)

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

TACLOBAN CITY – As the nation commemorated this year the 123rd Independence Day on June 12, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) opted to celebrate the occasion with persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the different jail facilities throughout the country.

In Eastern Visays, some 40 PDLs at the Female Dorm of the Tacloban City Jail were surprised with food packs from the DAR Regional Office-8 which they shared with jail personnel.

According to DAR’s Program Beneficiaries Development Division Chief, Melecia Ong, “This is DAR’s way of expressing our gratitude to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for supporting the agrarian reform beneficiaries by purchasing their products under the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP).”

Ong disclosed that BJMP is among the institutional buyers of ARB products, which they use in feeding the PDLs.

Meanwhile, JINSP Fe Reynalda Chan of the Tacloban City Jail Female Dorm said, “Continuous coordination and linkages to other government and non-government organizations in the community is highly recommended to augment the needs of the PDLs while temporarily confined at this jail unit.”