DPWH-Leyte 2nd
DEO completed P9.55M road improvement project leading to Mahagnao
natural park
By DPWH 2nd LED
June 19, 2021
BURAUEN, Leyte –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second
District Engineering Office (L2DEO) recently completed the
P9.55-million off-carriageway road improvement leading to Mahagnao
Natural Park in Burauen, Leyte.
The project involves an
additional 1.5-meter of road pavement on both side of the existing
road in Brgy. San Esteban along Burauen-Mahagnao road section
covering a total length of 519 meters which was completed last May
31, 2021.
According to OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this project will enhance the road
conditions and traffic flow in the area especially that this road
section is leading to a tourist destination.
DE Oppura is optimistic
that this project will ease the burden of the local residents in
transporting their farm product to the public market likewise travel
time and expenses will be reduced.
DPWH off-carriageway
improvement projects aims to make better access of road that will
help enhance the local economy, decrease the volume of traffic and
accidents and convenience in travelling.
Aside from this project,
the district office is set to implement P550-million slope
protection project considering that some portions along
Burauen-Mahagnao road section are prone to mudflows and landslides.