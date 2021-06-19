DPWH-Leyte 2nd DEO completed P9.55M road improvement project leading to Mahagnao natural park

By DPWH 2nd LED

June 19, 2021

BURAUEN, Leyte – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office (L2DEO) recently completed the P9.55-million off-carriageway road improvement leading to Mahagnao Natural Park in Burauen, Leyte.

The project involves an additional 1.5-meter of road pavement on both side of the existing road in Brgy. San Esteban along Burauen-Mahagnao road section covering a total length of 519 meters which was completed last May 31, 2021.

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this project will enhance the road conditions and traffic flow in the area especially that this road section is leading to a tourist destination.

DE Oppura is optimistic that this project will ease the burden of the local residents in transporting their farm product to the public market likewise travel time and expenses will be reduced.

DPWH off-carriageway improvement projects aims to make better access of road that will help enhance the local economy, decrease the volume of traffic and accidents and convenience in travelling.