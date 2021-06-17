Acceptance and
Respect: Equality before the law
By
IBP Public Information
June 17, 2021
PASIG CITY – The
Integrated Bar of the Philippines under Atty. Doming Egon Q.
Cayosa’s leadership has established a campaign to do MORE, BETTER,
and FASTER through partnerships with other organizations. In
pursuing its advocacy to strengthen its commitment on Gender and
Development, it will enter into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with
Rainbow SOGIE Rights Philippines, Inc. (R-Rights).
R-Rights, led by Atty.
Jazz Tamayo, is a legal organization composed of persons of diverse
SOGIESC and gender activists which aim to contribute to the
promotion and visibility of the human rights in the Philippines,
specifically on SOGIE advocacy. It also helps engender a broader
institutional and societal understanding of the need for proper
legal protections and has already established initiatives focusing
on their rights, welfare, and needs.
During the partnership
proposal meeting, Atty. Cayosa noted that under his watch, “IBP has
been bolder in getting into other areas where it used to shy away.”
He also noted that IBP should pursue matters of public interest
affecting the justice sector where “IBP should be heard and be
seen.”
A Historic milestone for
IBP
Atty. Regal Oliva, the
past President of Cebu City Chapter and Director for Gender and
Development says that she was “happy that this development has taken
place, especially in the IBP.” She describes it as a “first time and
a historic day as IBP has tackled something that is very sensitive,
and we have also tackled an elephant in the room which is the people
who belong to the LGBTQI community.”
As a member of the LGBTQI
community, Atty. Oliva thanked Atty. Cayosa “for being true to his
words to protect not only the IBP, but also the [LGBTQI] community.”
Atty. Oliva also urged the Executive Vice President, Atty. Burt M.
Estrada, to continue this partnership with R-Rights.
Atty. Estrada, who will
assume the Presidency beginning July 1, 2021, assured that he
commits “to find a way to fix a budget for Gender and Development
activities similar to other institutions like LGUs.” This he said,
in order “to have even more activities.” He also assured the
continued support under his administration.
Atty. Eric Alajar, the
National Director for Legal Aid expects for the IBP that it may
“realize and implement the envisioned collaborative approach in
promoting our common advocacy on gender sensitivity.” Also, he hopes
that the incoming administration, it will carry out its mandate
under the proposed MOA.
As noted by Atty, Cayosa
in “We will never be ready until we work on it. IBP should move, to
put itself behind this advocacy to help.” For his message to the
members of the legal profession, “We welcome and respect them.”
The MOA covers support for
policy reforms and initiatives, case referral system, as well as
training and programs:
Free legal aid referral
system
Under the MOA, to pursue
developmental legal aid but “subject to the means and merit test,
the IBP and its Chapters shall extend free legal aid services to
persons of diverse SOGIESC referred by R-RIGHTS. R-RIGHTS shall
provide free training and materials to the IBP, its Chapters, and
the designated legal practitioners so that the legal service/s may
be effectively and efficiently rendered.”
Grassroots initiatives
through Local Government Units
Further, the MOA provides
for the “IBP and its Chapters shall assist in the conduct of Pride
Month Events of amenable Local Government Units through the League
of Cities and League of Provinces. R-RIGHTS shall provide support
through programs and materials related to Gender and Development,
subject to availability of resources.”
In relation to the absence
of an anti-discrimination law, IBP and R-Rights will work together
to pursue “Round Table discussions with amenable Local Government
Units through the League of Cities and League of Provinces, on
provisions and passage of an Anti-Discrimination Ordinance.”
R-RIGHTS are willing to provide their resources such as sample
Ordinance and IRR provisions, talking points, and counterarguments.
Use of pseudonym in the
proceedings
In relation to HIV law and
the Safe Spaces Act, IBP agreed to protect the LGBTIQ+ community “to
a draft of a policy or rules to protect the confidentiality of
complainants for an option of use of a pseudonym in the proceedings
to be promulgated by the Supreme Court. The IBP shall endorse the
policy to the appropriate institutions such as the Supreme Court of
the Philippines through a letter of support.”
Dress codes and grooming
policies
To promote diversity and
inclusion in public offices, courts and tribunals, IBP agreed “to
craft and pursue policies and rules on dress codes and grooming
policies to be promulgated by the institutions duly authorized such
as the Civil Service Commission. R-RIGHTS shall provide domestic and
international research and resources to the IBP regarding this
initiative, and the IBP shall endorse such policies or rules to the
appropriate institutions or offices through a letter of support.”
Passage of
gender-progressive laws
Further, the MOA provides
for IBP and R-Rights “to submit aligned position papers supportive
of gender-progressive pieces of legislation in Congress when needed.
R-RIGHTS can undertake to facilitate the inclusion of the IBP in
committee hearings.”
To ensure the
implementation of this MOA, IBP and R-Rights will designate their
respective focal persons and for monitoring progress on the ground.
On the part of the IBP,
the MOA is expected to be approved by the 24th Board of Governors
during its last meeting this coming June 19, 2021.