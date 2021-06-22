Two flood control
structures erected to protect residents of Calbayog City
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
June 22, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – A
total contract amount of P54.4M is allocated to build two flood
control projects in Calbayog City through the effort of the
Department of Public Works and Highways -Samar First District
Engineering Office.
A flood mitigating
structure is erected in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City which spans
373 linear meters and a height of (3) meters which also includes a
walkway. The structure has a parapet of 0.95 meters which acts as a
barrier for the safety of the residents. The scope of work also
covers embankment, steel sheet pile foundation, concrete capping and
hand laid rock embankment.
Furthermore, same
structure is built along Cag-olango Creek in Barangay Cag-olango. It
has a length of 109.11 meters on both sides and a height of 3.2
meters. This also has a parapet of 0.8 meters and walkway along the
structure.
Flood control structures
are used to reduce or prevent the detrimental effects of flood
waters. These were built to prevent water overflow and soil erosion
along the creeks or riverbanks and has high assurance of safety and
health environment of the families living therein.