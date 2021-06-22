Two flood control structures erected to protect residents of Calbayog City

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

June 22, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – A total contract amount of P54.4M is allocated to build two flood control projects in Calbayog City through the effort of the Department of Public Works and Highways -Samar First District Engineering Office.

A flood mitigating structure is erected in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City which spans 373 linear meters and a height of (3) meters which also includes a walkway. The structure has a parapet of 0.95 meters which acts as a barrier for the safety of the residents. The scope of work also covers embankment, steel sheet pile foundation, concrete capping and hand laid rock embankment.

Furthermore, same structure is built along Cag-olango Creek in Barangay Cag-olango. It has a length of 109.11 meters on both sides and a height of 3.2 meters. This also has a parapet of 0.8 meters and walkway along the structure.