Independent int’l
investigation of PH rights situation shows damning evidence of
widespread impunity, failure of justice system
By
INVESTIGATE PH
July 6, 2021
MANILA –
INVESTIGATE PH provides more evidence of the persistent failure of
the justice system in the Philippines. Its Second Report, released
today, documents intensifying human rights violations perpetrated by
state agents, in line with Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s
security policies and violent pronouncements that were adopted as
official orders. The report includes an important series of
recommendations, including a clear call for a United Nations-led
probe on the human rights violations of the Duterte administration.
INVESTIGATE PH is the
popular name of the Independent International Commission of
Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines, which
is led by ‘High Commissioners’ or prominent personalities of the
international community. Its recent report is the second in a series
of three reports, and builds on the findings of the first report
launched in March 2021, which picked up from and further
substantiated the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human
Rights’ June 2020 report on the Philippine rights situation.
The Second Report
spotlights three aspects of state terror in the Philippines, namely
the War against the Poor (under the guise of the “war on drugs”),
the War on Dissent, and the War against the Moro People. It is an
important contribution to a growing body of evidence of
state-perpetrated human rights violations and abuses in the
Philippines that would help facilitate international accountability
mechanisms.
According to Atty. Suzanne
Adely, co-chair of the International Committee of the National
Lawyers Guild in the US and one of the High Commissioners leading
the investigation, “State policies, including Executive Order 70 or
the whole-of-nation approach to counterinsurgency program and the
2020 Anti-Terrorism Act have emboldened both the police and military
to massacre the poor and marginalised, as well as those who are
fighting for the rights of these communities, including activists
and advocates of peasant and Indigenous People’s rights. Moreover,
the government’s capture of domestic redress and accountability
mechanisms continue to fail victims.” The report shows that the
Philippine National Police (PNP) routinely covers up the
circumstances surrounding killings in ‘anti-drug operations’,
intimidates potential witnesses, and obstructs investigations by
victims’ families, civil society and even by the Commission on Human
Rights.
The release of the Second
Report is timely as it follows the recent request by the
International Criminal Court’s (ICC) outgoing Chief Prosecutor Fatou
Bensouda for an investigation on the bloody “war on drugs” of
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Its launching also coincided
with the ongoing 47th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights
Council.
The report also highlights
how military action in Mindanao is perpetrating violence against and
entrenching the marginalization of Moro communities. The report
shows that US military aid is propping up the military operations in
Mindanao as part of the US-backed “War on Terror”. These operations
fail to distinguish between civilians and combatants, and are also
causing mass displacement of Moro communities. One of the High
Commissioners, the Rev. Dr. Susan Henry-Crowe of the US-based United
Methodist Church said that, “It was difficult to hear testimony that
U.S. military aid, as well as military support from other countries,
is abetting human rights violations. It’s simply unacceptable.”
The report will be
submitted to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights,
member states of the Human Rights Council, the UN Secretary-General,
and the International Criminal Court. Rev. Michael Blair, who is
also one of the High Commissioners, said, “Throughout this
investigation, we have remained steadfast in our objective to
realize justice for the victims of human rights violations in the
Philippines. The report must go beyond evidence gathering and be a
contribution to the process of accountability and an end to the
injustice”.
See the report here