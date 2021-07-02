konek2CARD
reaches one million registered users; BSP congratulates CARD
By
CARD MRI
July 2, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD MRI’s mobile banking app, konek2CARD, has reached more than 1
Million registered users as on June 28, 2021 after an aggressive
marketing campaign, which was launched first quarter of 2021.
The mobile banking
application first saw an increase in user registration in May 2021
with 808,378 users registered on the application. The campaign
consisted of various promotions including registration and usage
promos and a konek2CARD dance contest that spiced up the campaign
even further.
CARD Bank, which initiated
konek2CARD in 2016, ushered in the largest number of registrants
with 557,913, followed by CARD SME Bank with 273,974, CARD MRI RIZAL
BANK with 168,187, and CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) with 754. The
financial institutions of CARD MRI garnered a total of 1,000,828
registrations and counting.
Changing the Way We Live
konek2CARD has changed the
way people live in the New Normal by providing a variety of banking
transactions to its clients in the comforts of their homes. Among
these include checking of savings and loan balance, transferring
funds, purchasing e-load, and viewing of mini-statement and
transaction history. Agent-assisted transactions such as cash-in
(deposit) and cash-out (withdrawal) services through konek2CARD
agents are also made possible through konek2CARD. These services
bring an added convenience to clients most especially as health and
safety protocols should be observed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the positive response
towards the mobile banking application, CARD MRI Founder and
Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip emphasized the
importance of konek2CARD in this COVID-19 era and expressed hope
even as the pandemic stretches on.
“We are delighted that our
clients and communities are embracing our digital initiatives as we
prioritize their health and safety amid the pandemic. We continue to
be one with the government in ensuring transactions are safe for our
clients. I believe that this is the beginning of our fruitful
journey as we reach out to more underbanked communities,” said Dr.
Alip.
CARD MRI Managing Director
Aristeo A. Dequito also expressed his gratitude to those who have
trusted the mobile banking service.
“As we conform to our
government-mandated protocols, we continue to adapt to the new
normal with konek2CARD to provide our clients the convenience they
need in times like these. We are grateful to our clients for
trusting konek2CARD, and we hope that the mobile banking application
continues to serve as their companion for their banking needs,” said
Dequito.
Road to Financial
Inclusion
konek2CARD was not only
designed to provide safety and convenience to its clients. It also
serves as an instrument to financial inclusion. As the platform
being used by the four financial institutions of CARD MRI namely,
CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank, and CARD
MRI Rizal Bank, the mobile banking service enables them to break the
barriers that separate its clients, especially those in the
outskirts of communities, from experiencing affordable and
well-designed financial services.
According to CARD Bank
President and CEO Marivic M. Austria, “Since konek2CARD’s inception
in 2016, we saw how the mobile banking application changed the lives
of our clients and the communities we serve overtime. This is a part
of our financial inclusion initiative to make sure no one gets left
behind especially during a health and financial crisis such as
this.”
Through konek2CARD agents
strategically placed in neighborhoods, konek2CARD is within reach of
CARD MRI clients who need to make their banking transactions.
Because of the accessibility of konek2CARD agents, more users saw
the need to register to the mobile banking application, contributing
to the success of the “Saya ng Buhay, Level App” campaign. To date,
CARD MRI has 11,621 konek2CARD agents nationwide.
“Reaching one million
registered users proves how vital digital transformation is in our
journey towards eradicating poverty,” Head of the konek2CARD
campaign and CARD SME President and CEO Cynthia Baldeo said. She
added, “Our konek2CARD agents, operations staff, and executives are
all essential in making this possible.”
CARD, Inc. Executive
Director Vicente Briones, Jr. also sends his gratitude to konek2CARD
agents who have been vital in their operations. “Thanks to our
konek2CARD agents, we have created an ecosystem that makes it
possible for our clients to conduct their financial transactions
even during the weekends without going to our offices. We appreciate
how they make our clients’ lives more convenient through their
work.”
In light of expanding
their services to provide access to better financial and social
development assistance to communities, CARD MRI RIZAL BANK President
and CEO Elma B. Valenzuela is also optimistic in overcoming the
challenges of financial inclusivity.
“We will not be fazed by
the roadblocks that try to exclude the unbanked and underbanked
communities in the Philippines. We will eventually reach those in
the far-flung communities with our initiatives, especially now that
konek2CARD is in place,” said Valenzuela.
BSP on konek2CARD
Meanwhile, Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno congratulated CARD
MRI for reaching 1 million registered users on konek2CARD in a
recorded statement.
“We extend our
congratulations for reaching 1 million registered konek2CARD users.
CARD has been a longtime partner and champion of financial
inclusion, and we are glad to mark this achievement with you today,”
remarked Diokno.
In addition, the current
BSP governor and former budget secretary mentioned how it was
“fortunate to witness the beginnings of konek2CARD” as “the
significant gains in a short period revealed the vast opportunities
available to financial service providers when they maximize enabling
policies and adopt an innovative financial inclusion-oriented
mindset.”
In his speech, Diokno also
revealed some of the digitalization initiatives included in BSP’s
Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap for 2020 to 2023. This
includes QRPH payments, which will allow payment of goods and
services in stores, markets, and even transportation through the use
of mobile phones. He also mentioned the Philippine Identification
System (PhilSys) which will authorize clients to avail bank accounts
and other financial services using the PhilID alone. This will
lessen the need to acquire various government IDs and will expedite
transactions.
As mobile and internet
connections remain to be a constant problem for Filipinos, Diokno
also broached the subject of “pushing for mainstream technologies
like satellite internet” and making way for more broadband players
in the industry.
Finally, the BSP governor
remarked how “digitalization can improve the lives of a common man”
as he ended his speech with a positive note.
“Indeed, by embracing our
financial inclusion mission, we can improve lives and create shared
prosperity in ordinary and extraordinary times. And so, to the
officers and personnel of CARD Bank, keep up the outstanding work,”
concluded Diokno.
konek2CARD will continue
its mission of serving communities with its digital financial
services. It hopes to acquire 2 million registered users by the end
of 2021.