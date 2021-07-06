SBCorp, DBP forge
partnership for MSME sector recovery
By
DTI-ROG-Small Business
Corporation
July 6, 2021
MAKATI – The Small
Business Corporation (SBCorp) and the Development Bank of the
Philippines (DBP) forged a partnership through a Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) signed on 7 June 2021 at the DBP Building in
Makati City. The aim of the partnership is to develop a
collaborative approach between the financing programs of both
institutions to further facilitate the recovery and sustainable
growth of the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Through marketing
segmentation and strategic client referral process, the DBP’s MSME
Recovery Program and SBCorp’s COVID-19 Assistance to Restart
Enterprises (CARES) Program, which are both designed to accelerate
the recovery of MSMEs, will complement for the purpose of providing
a more efficient assistance to their target beneficiaries.
These collaborative
strategies will be implemented by reciprocally identifying the
institutions’ market segments and designing a two-way client
referral process which will be based on the asset size of the
enterprises pursuant to the individual mandate of the institutions
and existing lending guidelines.
DBP President and CEO
Emmanuel G. Herbosa said the partnership will serve as a response of
the DBP to the needs of their clients with nominal loan requirements
and insufficient documentation. “Through this memorandum of
understanding, we vow to get our act together to make sure that our
programs work to serve the best interest of our target beneficiaries
in a more effective and efficient way,” he added.
On the other hand, SBCorp
President and CEO Ma. Luna Cacanando affirmed that the DBP’s MSME
Recovery Program is a complementary facility to the CARES Program as
both programs offer similar low financing cost features, longer
repayment terms and grace period, and collateral-free loan for
amounts not exceeding PhP 3.0 million. “The synergies that this
partnership will produce will not only be mutually beneficial to our
respective institution, but will ultimately go a long way in helping
our MSMEs restart and rebrand their businesses,” PCEO Cacanando
further said.
DBP Senior Vice President
Paul D. Lazaro and SBCorp Executive Vice President Santiago Lim also
shared their optimism on the potential of the collaboration.
The program interventions
developed by the institutions for the MSMEs are pursuant to the
enactment of the Republic Act No. 11494 otherwise known as the
Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (BARO) which ought to bolster the
resiliency of the Philippine economy.
“We must build stronger
alliances, not only to ensure the success of our corporate goals but
to achieve the collective aspirations of our nation to help our
MSMEs survive and ultimately recover from the economic challenges
brought about by the national health emergency confronting the
country in the past 15 months,” PCEO Cacanando added.