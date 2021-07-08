The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Construction of Calbayog Diversion to Barangay Guinbaoyan road undertaken

By SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO
July 8, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – To aid the farmers and the locals, Samar First constructed the concreting project in Calbayog Diversion Road to Barangay Guinbaoyan. Fund of this project is taken under General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021.

The project has a contract amount of P35.87 million. Its scope of work will cover 1.6 kilometers length and a width of 6.1 meters of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP). Also, part of the scope of work is 1,150 meters of open canal, 837.76 cu. m. of stone masonry and two (2) cross-drainage (pipe culverts).

Projects like these are beneficial to the local farmers and community as it would help them have less travel time going to and from the city proper once completed. Moreover, it would also give them better access to different public and private services like health and education.

These road projects started back in 2018 when the district began its first phase of construction of gravel roads around the area opening the roads from Calbayog Diversion Road to Barangay Alibaba.

Concreting projects for other roads are set for request for funding as future projects of the district.

 

 