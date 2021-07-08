Construction of
Calbayog Diversion to Barangay Guinbaoyan road undertaken
By
SUZETTE G. PRETENCIO
July 8, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – To
aid the farmers and the locals, Samar First constructed the
concreting project in Calbayog Diversion Road to Barangay Guinbaoyan.
Fund of this project is taken under General Appropriations Act (GAA)
of 2021.
The project has a contract
amount of P35.87 million. Its scope of work will cover 1.6
kilometers length and a width of 6.1 meters of Portland Cement
Concrete Pavement (PCCP). Also, part of the scope of work is 1,150
meters of open canal, 837.76 cu. m. of stone masonry and two (2)
cross-drainage (pipe culverts).
Projects like these are
beneficial to the local farmers and community as it would help them
have less travel time going to and from the city proper once
completed. Moreover, it would also give them better access to
different public and private services like health and education.
These road projects
started back in 2018 when the district began its first phase of
construction of gravel roads around the area opening the roads from
Calbayog Diversion Road to Barangay Alibaba.
Concreting projects for
other roads are set for request for funding as future projects of
the district.