DOLE-8 awards
first safety seal to beverage company
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
July 6, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 awarded on
6 July 2021 its first safety seal to Coca-Cola Beverage Philippines,
Inc. located at Brgy. 75, Fatima Village, this city.
Regional Director Henry
John S. Jalbuena led the awarding of the safety seal to Mr. Joje
Quezon, Plant Manager of Coca-Cola. He was assisted by Mr. Edgar B.
Tabuyan, Chief of Technical Support Services Division and Mr. Norman
L. Uyvico, Head of DOLE North Leyte Field Office.
The Safety Seal
Certification Program aims to safely re-open the economy and affirm
consumers and the public in general of the establishment’s
compliance to the minimum public health standards.
Per DOLE-DOH-DILG-DOT-DTI
Joint Memorandum Circular No. 21-01 series of 2021, the Department
of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will issue the certification for
establishments in the manufacturing, construction, utilities,
information and communication, and warehousing industries.
Other designated issuing
authorities are the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of
Tourism, Department of Interior and Local Government and the
different local government units.
Director Jalbuena
congratulated Coca-Cola for being the first to receive the safety
seal in Region 8.
“Congratulations to
Coca-Cola for successfully obtaining the first safety seal in
Eastern Visayas. This seal will be helpful for your company in
gaining the confidence of your customers and employees, that you are
compliant with the health standards”, said Jalbuena.
Jalbuena likewise urged
other establishments in Region 8 to acquire the said certification
and help re-open the economy safely.
“We are calling on other
establishments to obtain their own safety seals and take part in
safely re-opening our economy”, Jalbuena added.
Also in attendance during
the awarding were Mr. Virgilio A. Doroja, Jr., Senior Labor and
Employment Officer, Mr. Edgar Montes, Operations Manager and Mr.
Casper Laconse, People Associate Manager.
DOLE-8 will also be
awarding safety seals to three more firms in Baybay City, namely: SC
Global Food Products, Inc., SC Global Coco Products Inc., and
Specialty Pulp Manufacturing Inc.
The safety seal, valid for
six (6) months from the date of issuance, shall be displayed
conspicuously at all entrance points of the establishment. DOLE may
revoke the certification once there will be valid complaints raised
against the company.