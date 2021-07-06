DOLE-8 awards first safety seal to beverage company

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

July 6, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 awarded on 6 July 2021 its first safety seal to Coca-Cola Beverage Philippines, Inc. located at Brgy. 75, Fatima Village, this city.

Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena led the awarding of the safety seal to Mr. Joje Quezon, Plant Manager of Coca-Cola. He was assisted by Mr. Edgar B. Tabuyan, Chief of Technical Support Services Division and Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, Head of DOLE North Leyte Field Office.

The Safety Seal Certification Program aims to safely re-open the economy and affirm consumers and the public in general of the establishment’s compliance to the minimum public health standards.

Per DOLE-DOH-DILG-DOT-DTI Joint Memorandum Circular No. 21-01 series of 2021, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will issue the certification for establishments in the manufacturing, construction, utilities, information and communication, and warehousing industries.

Other designated issuing authorities are the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism, Department of Interior and Local Government and the different local government units.

Director Jalbuena congratulated Coca-Cola for being the first to receive the safety seal in Region 8.

“Congratulations to Coca-Cola for successfully obtaining the first safety seal in Eastern Visayas. This seal will be helpful for your company in gaining the confidence of your customers and employees, that you are compliant with the health standards”, said Jalbuena.

Jalbuena likewise urged other establishments in Region 8 to acquire the said certification and help re-open the economy safely.

“We are calling on other establishments to obtain their own safety seals and take part in safely re-opening our economy”, Jalbuena added.

Also in attendance during the awarding were Mr. Virgilio A. Doroja, Jr., Senior Labor and Employment Officer, Mr. Edgar Montes, Operations Manager and Mr. Casper Laconse, People Associate Manager.

DOLE-8 will also be awarding safety seals to three more firms in Baybay City, namely: SC Global Food Products, Inc., SC Global Coco Products Inc., and Specialty Pulp Manufacturing Inc.