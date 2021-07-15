The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Newly concreted road improves road network in Leyte

Julita, Leyte road

By DPWH 2nd LED
July 15, 2021

JULITA, Leyte – The newly improved and concreted road is now beneficial to residents and motorists traversing the road section of Barangays Alegria to Sto. Niño in the town of Julita, Leyte.

With a construction cost of P9.8-million, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office recently completed the construction of 1.610-linear meter with a width of 5-meters road concreting project.

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, mobility of goods and services will now have a significant improvement and travel costs and time will be reduced.

“Motorists utilizing this road will no longer experience the burden of travelling along a bumpy and muddy road especially during rainy season,” Oppura added.

This project is under DPWH General Appropriations Act - FY-2021 Local Infrastructure Program – Local Roads.

 

 