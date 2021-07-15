Newly concreted
road improves road network in Leyte
By
DPWH 2nd LED
July 15, 2021
JULITA, Leyte – The
newly improved and concreted road is now beneficial to residents and
motorists traversing the road section of Barangays Alegria to Sto.
Niño in the town of Julita, Leyte.
With a construction cost
of P9.8-million, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
-Leyte Second District Engineering Office recently completed the
construction of 1.610-linear meter with a width of 5-meters road
concreting project.
According to OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, mobility of goods and services will now
have a significant improvement and travel costs and time will be
reduced.
“Motorists utilizing this
road will no longer experience the burden of travelling along a
bumpy and muddy road especially during rainy season,” Oppura added.
This project is under DPWH
General Appropriations Act - FY-2021 Local Infrastructure Program –
Local Roads.