Newly concreted road improves road network in Leyte

By DPWH 2nd LED

July 15, 2021

JULITA, Leyte – The newly improved and concreted road is now beneficial to residents and motorists traversing the road section of Barangays Alegria to Sto. Niño in the town of Julita, Leyte.

With a construction cost of P9.8-million, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office recently completed the construction of 1.610-linear meter with a width of 5-meters road concreting project.

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, mobility of goods and services will now have a significant improvement and travel costs and time will be reduced.

“Motorists utilizing this road will no longer experience the burden of travelling along a bumpy and muddy road especially during rainy season,” Oppura added.