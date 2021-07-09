Road widening and
drainage project along Mayorga-La Paz road section completed
By
DPWH 2nd LED
July 9, 2021
MAYORGA, Leyte –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second
District Engineering Office has completed the road widening project
in Brgy. Zone 2 to Brgy. Mabini along Mayorga - La Paz road section
in Leyte.
The completed project has
a capital outlay of P42.81-million involving 13,062 square meter of
additional 1-lane each side to the existing tertiary road.
According to OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this project will increase road capacity
for faster mobility of the travelling public likewise traffic
incidents will be minimal.
In addition to the road
widening project, 409 linear meter of lined canal and pipe culverts
were also installed to serve as drainage for surface runoff
especially during heavy rainfall.
Mayorga-La Paz road
section is classified as a national secondary road.
Construction of the road
widening and drainage improvement project duration was from November
24, 2020 to June 04, 2021 under CY-2020 regular infrastructure
program and part of the Multi-Year Contract Authority (MYCA).