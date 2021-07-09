Road widening and drainage project along Mayorga-La Paz road section completed

By DPWH 2nd LED

July 9, 2021

MAYORGA, Leyte – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office has completed the road widening project in Brgy. Zone 2 to Brgy. Mabini along Mayorga - La Paz road section in Leyte.

The completed project has a capital outlay of P42.81-million involving 13,062 square meter of additional 1-lane each side to the existing tertiary road.

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this project will increase road capacity for faster mobility of the travelling public likewise traffic incidents will be minimal.

In addition to the road widening project, 409 linear meter of lined canal and pipe culverts were also installed to serve as drainage for surface runoff especially during heavy rainfall.

Mayorga-La Paz road section is classified as a national secondary road.