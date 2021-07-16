P17.71-M road
concreting project links 2-barangay in Dulag
By
DPWH 2nd LED
July 16, 2021
DULAG, Leyte –
Residents of Barangay Calipayan and General Roxas can now utilize
the P17.71-million road concreting project constructed by the
Department of Public Works and Highways -Leyte Second District
Engineering Office.
“The district office
prioritizes the construction of these roads to give comfort to the
local residents and the travelling public especially that their
primary mode of transportation are habal-habal (motorcycle taxis),”
said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.
The 2.93-lane kilometer
concrete road will help alleviate the lives of the community and
will boost small-scale farmers and encourages them to be more
productive. Farm produced and livestock can easily be transported to
the nearest public.
The P17.71-million road
concreting project started its construction last March 08, 2021 and
was completed on July 10, 2021 under DPWH General Appropriations Act
- FY-2021 Local Infrastructure Program – Local Roads.