P17.71-M road concreting project links 2-barangay in Dulag

By DPWH 2nd LED

July 16, 2021

DULAG, Leyte – Residents of Barangay Calipayan and General Roxas can now utilize the P17.71-million road concreting project constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways -Leyte Second District Engineering Office.

“The district office prioritizes the construction of these roads to give comfort to the local residents and the travelling public especially that their primary mode of transportation are habal-habal (motorcycle taxis),” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

The 2.93-lane kilometer concrete road will help alleviate the lives of the community and will boost small-scale farmers and encourages them to be more productive. Farm produced and livestock can easily be transported to the nearest public.