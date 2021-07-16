The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

P17.71-M road concreting project links 2-barangay in Dulag

Dulag road project

By DPWH 2nd LED
July 16, 2021

DULAG, Leyte – Residents of Barangay Calipayan and General Roxas can now utilize the P17.71-million road concreting project constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways -Leyte Second District Engineering Office.

“The district office prioritizes the construction of these roads to give comfort to the local residents and the travelling public especially that their primary mode of transportation are habal-habal (motorcycle taxis),” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

The 2.93-lane kilometer concrete road will help alleviate the lives of the community and will boost small-scale farmers and encourages them to be more productive. Farm produced and livestock can easily be transported to the nearest public.

The P17.71-million road concreting project started its construction last March 08, 2021 and was completed on July 10, 2021 under DPWH General Appropriations Act - FY-2021 Local Infrastructure Program – Local Roads.

 

 