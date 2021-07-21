The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

P17.71-M road concreting project links 2-barangay in Dulag

SBCorp continues to help MSMEs restart via online loan financing

CARD MRI announces Grand Winner of nationwide art contest for clients

Newly concreted road improves road network in Leyte

Road widening and drainage project along Mayorga-La Paz road section completed

Construction of Calbayog Diversion to Barangay Guinbaoyan road undertaken

DOLE-8 awards first safety seal to beverage company

 
 

 

 

DPWH completes construction of local road amounting to P8.6-M

Barangay Batug road

By DPWH 2nd LED
July 21, 2021

MAC ARTHUR, Leyte – Residents of Barangay Batug, Mac Arthur, Leyte are now utilizing the newly concreted road after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office completed the construction of .902-linear kilometer road concreting project.

The .902-linear kilometer concreted road having a width of 5-meter and box culvert will provide a better access road and transportation of goods will be faster and fare cost will be lesser.

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this road is very useful to the local residents considering that agriculture and livestock are their main source of livelihood. Delivery of their products down to the markets and the consumers will be easier.

The project which costs P8.6-million is under DPWH General Appropriations Act - FY-2021 Local Infrastructure Program – Local Roads.

Aside from this project, the district office is also constructing road concreting project in Barangay Maya to Romualdez, Mac Arthur, Leyte with a construction cost of P11.64 million.

 

 