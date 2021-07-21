DPWH completes construction of local road amounting to P8.6-M

By DPWH 2nd LED

July 21, 2021

MAC ARTHUR, Leyte – Residents of Barangay Batug, Mac Arthur, Leyte are now utilizing the newly concreted road after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office completed the construction of .902-linear kilometer road concreting project.

The .902-linear kilometer concreted road having a width of 5-meter and box culvert will provide a better access road and transportation of goods will be faster and fare cost will be lesser.

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this road is very useful to the local residents considering that agriculture and livestock are their main source of livelihood. Delivery of their products down to the markets and the consumers will be easier.

The project which costs P8.6-million is under DPWH General Appropriations Act - FY-2021 Local Infrastructure Program – Local Roads.