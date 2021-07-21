DPWH completes
construction of local road amounting to P8.6-M
By
DPWH 2nd LED
July 21, 2021
MAC ARTHUR, Leyte –
Residents of Barangay Batug, Mac Arthur, Leyte are now utilizing the
newly concreted road after the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office completed
the construction of .902-linear kilometer road concreting project.
The .902-linear kilometer
concreted road having a width of 5-meter and box culvert will
provide a better access road and transportation of goods will be
faster and fare cost will be lesser.
According to OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this road is very useful to the local
residents considering that agriculture and livestock are their main
source of livelihood. Delivery of their products down to the markets
and the consumers will be easier.
The project which costs
P8.6-million is under DPWH General Appropriations Act - FY-2021
Local Infrastructure Program – Local Roads.
Aside from this project,
the district office is also constructing road concreting project in
Barangay Maya to Romualdez, Mac Arthur, Leyte with a construction
cost of P11.64 million.