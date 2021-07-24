Increasing lawyer
killings a cause for alarm
A press statement by
Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) on the killing of Begtang
July 24, 2021
The Integrated Bar of the
Philippines (IBP) condemns the brazen and shocking murder of Deputy
City Prosecutor Victor Begtang Jr. in the afternoon of June 23, 2021
right inside the comfort of his home in Conner, Apayao. Prosecutor
Begtang is the ninth prosecutor to be killed during this
administration.
With the recent killing of
Atty. Sitti Gilda Mahinay-Sapie in Davao City on July 14, 2021, this
now makes the death toll of lawyers killed during this
administration at 63.
The IBP extends its
deepest condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of
Prosecutor Begtang and will endeavor to immediately process the
release of the IBP benefits due to his heirs. It will likewise
assist in, and monitor the investigation and prosecution of his case
so that the perpetrators can be identified and prosecuted to the
fullest extent of the law.
The IBP grieves and is
appalled by the increasing and sheer number of assassinations of
lawyers, judges, and prosecutors with impunity.
In stark contrast, the
number of lawyers killed during the previous administrations
stretching way back to 1972 was no less than 10 for each
administration, with one administration even having no lawyer death
ever recorded. Indeed, the numbers, as these now stand under the
present administration, have alarmingly increased by as much as
500%.
As such, the IBP will
continue to work with the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice,
the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National
Police to address and arrest these rising attacks against its
members just as it calls upon our police and investigative agencies
to formulate and implement specific measures to improve the security
of lawyers, judges and prosecutors and to expeditiously resolve its
investigations on these killings so that the perpetrators are
swiftly and truly held accountable.