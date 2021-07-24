NMP exceeds
annual target in seafarers trained
NMP
issues Certificate of Completion to seafarer-trainee who
completed all training requirements.
Press Release
July 24, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government maritime
training and research agency of the country already trained a total
of six thousand three hundred (6,300) seafarer-trainees as of 30
June 2021 comprising of aspiring and active seafarers, maritime
instructors, assessors and supervisors and other maritime allied
personnel. This exceeds the Agency's annual target of six thousand
(6,000) trainees trained.
This is a notable
accomplishment considering the pandemic-related restrictions being
followed by NMP wherein its class intake was reduced to 50% from the
previous maximum capacity to effectively observe physical
distancing. Likewise, since the start of the pandemic, enrollees at
NMP main office located in Tacloban City were limited to residents
of Region VIII only and are required to stay at the NMP dormitories
within the entire duration of their training.
Trainees availed of the
various NMP training course offerings, namely: Deck Courses, Engine
Courses, Specialized Courses, Basic Courses and Professional
Development Courses.
Contributing significantly
to the output performance was the NMP's conduct of online trainings
which produced 1,598 certificated trainees equivalent to 25.37% of
the NMP's annual target.
"Expediting the
transitioning and offering of NMP courses through blended and online
mode of learning will not just enable us in keeping pace with the
private sector, but would scale-up the availability and
accessibility of online and blended maritime programs from the
government" said NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod during the
Agency's 2021 Mid-Year Performance Assessment (MYPA) and Re-planning
Exercise conducted on 08-09 July 2021.
Said accomplishment is the
result of the implementation of 47 training courses during the year
and as well as the establishment of linkages and partnership with
the Philippine Coast Guard, Agro-Industrial College Foundation
College of the Philippines, DMMA College of Southern Philippines,
Apostleship of the Sea - Stella Maris Seafarers' Center and
different local government units (LGUs) in Region VIII.
Further, NMP started
offering blended courses in July 2021 wherein the e-Learning
component is conducted online using digital platform while practical
exercises and assessment is being held at the NMP practical site.
Meanwhile, interested
enrollees to NMP trainings may visit the Online Registration System
via reserve.nmp.gov.ph or the agency’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter)
where all updates and relevant information on NMP programs are
available. Likewise, for information on NMP research undertakings
please visit the NMP website and access the e-Research Information
System Portal (www.research.nmp.gov.ph) which is designed to
disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda,
and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research
activities.