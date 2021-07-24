NMP exceeds annual target in seafarers trained



NMP issues Certificate of Completion to seafarer-trainee who completed all training requirements.

Press Release

July 24, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government maritime training and research agency of the country already trained a total of six thousand three hundred (6,300) seafarer-trainees as of 30 June 2021 comprising of aspiring and active seafarers, maritime instructors, assessors and supervisors and other maritime allied personnel. This exceeds the Agency's annual target of six thousand (6,000) trainees trained.

This is a notable accomplishment considering the pandemic-related restrictions being followed by NMP wherein its class intake was reduced to 50% from the previous maximum capacity to effectively observe physical distancing. Likewise, since the start of the pandemic, enrollees at NMP main office located in Tacloban City were limited to residents of Region VIII only and are required to stay at the NMP dormitories within the entire duration of their training.

Trainees availed of the various NMP training course offerings, namely: Deck Courses, Engine Courses, Specialized Courses, Basic Courses and Professional Development Courses.

Contributing significantly to the output performance was the NMP's conduct of online trainings which produced 1,598 certificated trainees equivalent to 25.37% of the NMP's annual target.

"Expediting the transitioning and offering of NMP courses through blended and online mode of learning will not just enable us in keeping pace with the private sector, but would scale-up the availability and accessibility of online and blended maritime programs from the government" said NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod during the Agency's 2021 Mid-Year Performance Assessment (MYPA) and Re-planning Exercise conducted on 08-09 July 2021.

Said accomplishment is the result of the implementation of 47 training courses during the year and as well as the establishment of linkages and partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard, Agro-Industrial College Foundation College of the Philippines, DMMA College of Southern Philippines, Apostleship of the Sea - Stella Maris Seafarers' Center and different local government units (LGUs) in Region VIII.

Further, NMP started offering blended courses in July 2021 wherein the e-Learning component is conducted online using digital platform while practical exercises and assessment is being held at the NMP practical site.