Samar First improves Nijaga Park in Calbayog City

By GISSELLE PARUNGAO

July 27, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – The city’s largest park where town shows are held, was recently improved, said Samar First District Engineering Office.

Nijaga Park was enhanced by installing a steel gate and fence, new concrete bleachers and mounted polycarbonate roofing from the stage to the entire area where benches are built. Drainage and flooring were also enhanced to help water flow around the area.

Adjoining the stage is the City Arts and Culture Office (CACO) building. Improvements are also done inside the CACO building which includes new tiles, the whole building is repainted, and ceiling is replaced.

This project is drawn from the General Appropriations Act of 2020 with a total contract amount of P29.49 million.

The enhancements made in Nijaga Park where talents from CACO showcase their talents will ensure that Calbayog’s legacy in the arts will continue on and benefit more generations to come.