Samar First
improves Nijaga Park in Calbayog City
By
GISSELLE PARUNGAO
July 27, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – The
city’s largest park where town shows are held, was recently
improved, said Samar First District Engineering Office.
Nijaga Park was enhanced
by installing a steel gate and fence, new concrete bleachers and
mounted polycarbonate roofing from the stage to the entire area
where benches are built. Drainage and flooring were also enhanced to
help water flow around the area.
Adjoining the stage is the
City Arts and Culture Office (CACO) building. Improvements are also
done inside the CACO building which includes new tiles, the whole
building is repainted, and ceiling is replaced.
This project is drawn from
the General Appropriations Act of 2020 with a total contract amount
of P29.49 million.
The enhancements made in
Nijaga Park where talents from CACO showcase their talents will
ensure that Calbayog’s legacy in the arts will continue on and
benefit more generations to come.
Calbayog City is known as
the “talent bank capital’ of Eastern Visayas – talent development is
strengthened through the city’s Arts and Culture Office which
produces talented individuals through its scholarship programs and
technical trainings.