Torrecarion
extols aspirant soldiers to fight for peace
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 27, 2021
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan,
Samar – A total of 148 applicants composed of 135 from the
regular quota, two special enlisted privates of the Division, and 11
from 53rd Engineering Brigade took their oath as candidate soldiers
during the opening ceremony of the Candidate Soldier Course Class
677-2021at 8ID Parade Ground today.
The opening ceremony was
graced by the Regional Director of Office of Civil Defense, Regional
Office 8, Lord Byron P. Torrecarion, who expressed his appreciation
to the 148 candidate soldiers for accepting the challenge of
soldiery.
“Before you go through the
months of hard training, some of you will work harder than you ever
did in your life, some of you will shed more sweat than what is
humanly possible, some may even question what they have gotten
themselves into. In those times of doubt, dig deep; remember that if
you have a dream, don’t just sit there. Gather the courage to
believe that you can succeed and leave no stone unturned to make it
a reality. Because it does not matter how many times you got knocked
down, all that matters is you get up each time you fall,”
Torrecarion said.
The class educational
profile consists of 95 college graduates, 38 college undergraduates,
one vocational graduate, and 14 senior high school graduates.
Most of the applicants
came from the Eastern Visayas region, 101 from Samar Island, 28 from
Leyte, 13 from Cebu, three from Biliran, one from Negros Occidental,
one from Bohol, and one from Taytay, Rizal.