Torrecarion extols aspirant soldiers to fight for peace

By DPAO, 8ID PA

July 27, 2021

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan, Samar – A total of 148 applicants composed of 135 from the regular quota, two special enlisted privates of the Division, and 11 from 53rd Engineering Brigade took their oath as candidate soldiers during the opening ceremony of the Candidate Soldier Course Class 677-2021at 8ID Parade Ground today.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Regional Director of Office of Civil Defense, Regional Office 8, Lord Byron P. Torrecarion, who expressed his appreciation to the 148 candidate soldiers for accepting the challenge of soldiery.

“Before you go through the months of hard training, some of you will work harder than you ever did in your life, some of you will shed more sweat than what is humanly possible, some may even question what they have gotten themselves into. In those times of doubt, dig deep; remember that if you have a dream, don’t just sit there. Gather the courage to believe that you can succeed and leave no stone unturned to make it a reality. Because it does not matter how many times you got knocked down, all that matters is you get up each time you fall,” Torrecarion said.

The class educational profile consists of 95 college graduates, 38 college undergraduates, one vocational graduate, and 14 senior high school graduates.