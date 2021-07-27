Why education
matters
By
JAIME ARISTOTLE B. ALIP, PhD
July 27, 2021
July started with a bang
for the Philippine education sector with the publication of a World
Bank (WB) report lamenting that Filipino students do not meet
learning standards. Education Secretary Leonor Briones immediately
took WB to task, stating that the report lacked historical context
and failed to include corrective measures by the government. Groups
advocating reforms chided the Department of Education (DepEd),
reiterating the need for improvement in our educational system. The
WB has apologized and removed the publication from its website, but
the debate on issues plaguing Philippine education rages on.
Beyond the issue of
education quality, however, lies an even deeper problem: inequality
and access. Out-of-school youths (OSYs) continue to increase,
particularly at this time when inequities are aggravated by the
Covid-9 pandemic. DepEd data show that close to 4 million students
were not able to enroll last school year. The good news is that last
June, DepEd reported that 4.5 million learners registered early for
SY 2021-2022, achieving a 99% turnout compared to last year’s
figure. Nevertheless, in a country with high poverty incidence and
where income inequality correlates with educational inequality, all
efforts must be extended to ensure access to education.
Poverty, like a tree, has
many roots. By ensuring education for all, we can cut down one of
the root causes of poverty in the country.
Education and Poverty
According to UNESCO, if
all students in low-income countries had just basic reading skills,
an estimated 171 million people could escape extreme poverty. If all
adults completed secondary education, we could cut the global
poverty rate by more than half.
Education directly
correlates with many solutions to poverty, including economic
growth, reduced income inequality, reduced infant and maternal
deaths, reduced stunting, reduced vulnerability to HIV and AIDS,
reduced violence at home and in society. For this reason, UN has
made education as the fourth Sustainable Development Goal. SDG 4 of
the 2030 Agenda aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality
education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”
Inequity and Access to
Education
In the Philippines,
unemployment is high, inflation is high and there is a huge income
inequality. The Labor Force Survey of the Philippine Statistics
Authority (PSA) in May 2021 places the country’s unemployment rate
at 7.7%. This translates to 3.73 million unemployed individuals who
are 15 years old and above. In June, inflation was at 4.1%, much
higher than the 2.5% level last year, which reflects the continuing
rise in the prices of goods and services. The poorest 20% Filipinos
own less than 5% of the country’s total income, based on data from
the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES). This is
unfortunate, as studies have shown that income equality directly
correlates with educational inequality. Education defines living
standards: lack of education of the household head limits the
earning potential of the household.
Many Filipinos lack access
to education. Apart from DepEd’s report that more than 3 million
were not able to enroll last year, the latest PSA data on OSY places
them at 3.53 million in 2017. Financial concerns, or the high cost
of education, was among the most common reasons given for not
attending school. Around 50% of OSYs belong to families whose income
fall within the bottom 30% of the population.
The PSA also reported that
Filipinos are most deprived in education. This is based on the 2018
Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which serves to complement the
income-based measure of poverty. Out of 13 indicators, educational
attainment consistently had the highest incidence of deprivation
among families.
Breaking
Inter-generational Poverty
Grassroots organizations,
microfinance institutions (MFIs), NGOs, and others working with the
poor are aware of this sad reality. The Center for Agriculture and
Rural Development (CARD) saw firsthand how socially-and economically
marginalized families yearn for their children to finish school,
hoping for better things for their progeny. CARD has been providing
much-needed financial services to the poor for more than three
decades, but as our understanding of our clients grew, so did our
services because we had to respond to their needs.
Since our aim is to break
inter-generational poverty, we wanted to make education accessible
to our members’ children. In 2011, I was talking to my friend and
mentor, Dr. Washington SyCip, who is known for his philanthropy and
advocacies of poverty alleviation and quality education for all.
Both of us believed that education is the pathway to breaking the
poverty cycle, so we conceptualized a program that would help
children of poor families to at least finish elementary. With his
help, CARD started the “Zero Drop-out Program,” which is a microloan
facility offered to support children’s school expenses. Its
objective is to encourage members to continuously send their
children to school, by providing support without depriving them of
funds needed for their basic necessities. Over the years, the
elementary student-beneficiaries graduated to high school, thus, the
program extended its support to high school and senior high school
students, consistent with the advocacy of zeroing the school
dropouts. This program has assisted 1,220,476 students so far.
Gradually, CARD ventured
into providing affordable education. Initially, we only had a
training unit for our personnel. Then, we began training our members
on financial literacy and microenterprise development. Later on,
MFIs and other organizations approached us, and so, in 2000, we
formally established the CARD Training Center in Bay, Laguna. This
was transformed into the CARD MRI Development Institute (CMDI) in
2005. CMDI now has facilities in Baguio, Pasay, and Masbate, as well
as a campus in Tagum, Davao.
As of June 2021, CMDI has
trained 1,237,897 under the Credit with Education (CwE) training
program. This is a training program on health, business,
microinsurance, disaster preparedness, and credit discipline –
skills needed by our members, mostly rural poor women, to help them
become change agents in their communities.
In line with the goal of
providing affordable education, CMDI now offers Senior High School,
TESDA-accredited courses and baccalaureate programs. Being a
practitioner-led and practice-based learning institution, CMDI’s
focus is on business courses, entrepreneurship, microfinance, and
information management. It strives to make educational opportunities
accessible to the poor by accepting DepEd vouchers and offering
scholarships. CMDI has granted 15,761 educational scholarships to
poor and deserving students, especially the children of CARD’s
members. It has already graduated 9,783 scholars.
CARD MRI has also
partnered with PHINMA Education, which caters to first-generation
college students who would otherwise not be able to afford private
education. Its Laguna Network, which includes Rizal College of
Laguna and Union College of Laguna, offer Flex and RAD learning
programs on Criminology, Accounting, Business Administration, and
Education. They also provide scholarships to qualified students.
CARD MRI encourages its members and their children to study in
PHINMA schools to avail of these scholarships. The partnership also
allows PHINMA students to benefit from CARD MRI’s loan programs,
internships, and employment opportunities.
Education matters. It is
often referred to as the great equalizer, because it offers doors to
skills, jobs and resources that a family needs to not just survive
but thrive. It is my fervent hope that there will be more providers
of affordable, quality education for our marginalized youth. After
all, investing in their education is investing in our country’s
future.
* * * * *
Dr. Jaime
Aristotle B. Alip is a poverty eradication advocate, with more than
35 years of experience in microfinance and social development. He is
the founder of the Center for Agriculture and Rural Development
Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of 23
organizations that provide social development services to 7.4
million economically disadvantaged Filipinos nationwide and insuring
more than 28 million lives. CARD’s innovative financial and
enterprise development services, targeting the poor, has won many
accolades including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service in
2008, and for Dr. Alip, the prestigious Ramon V. del Rosario Award
for Nation Building in 2019. Dr. Alip is an alumnus of the Harvard
Business School, the Southeast Asia Interdisciplinary Development
Institute, and the University of the Philippines.