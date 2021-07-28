DPWH constructs
flood control structure to reduce the effects of flood waters
By
DPWH 2nd LED
July 28, 2021
MAYORGA, Leyte –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second
District Engineering Office is currently implementing flood control
project in Barangay General Luna, Mayorga, Leyte as part of its
mitigating measures against the damaging effects of flood waters as
well as to protect the Hibuga bridge structure.
“This project will not
only protect the local residents’ lives and properties but also the
Hibuga bridge structure which is a vital bridge located along
Maharlika highway.” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.
The completion of the
flood control structure will prevent water influx to the residential
areas and mitigate the impact of flooding since the water level in
these areas tend to rise up during rainy season which poses threat
to low lying barangays.
The project started last
March 2021 has a target completion is on or before September 21,
2021.
Funded under General
Appropriation Act FY-2021, this P39.86-million flood control project
involves the installation structural steel sheet piles with stone
masonry works and concrete facing.
Along with this project,
the district office is also constructing flood control projects
located in Balire River Basin, Barangay Liwayway, MacArthur, Leyte;
Binahaan River Basin, Barangay Abre, Dagami, Leyte; Binahaan River
Basin, Barangay Balilit, Dagami, Leyte; Binahaan River Basin,
K002+847 - K003+622 (Left Side River Bank) & Barangay District 1,
Pastrana, Leyte; Daguitan River Basin, Burauen, Leyte.