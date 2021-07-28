The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

DPWH constructs flood control structure to reduce the effects of flood waters

By DPWH 2nd LED
July 28, 2021

MAYORGA, Leyte – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office is currently implementing flood control project in Barangay General Luna, Mayorga, Leyte as part of its mitigating measures against the damaging effects of flood waters as well as to protect the Hibuga bridge structure.

“This project will not only protect the local residents’ lives and properties but also the Hibuga bridge structure which is a vital bridge located along Maharlika highway.” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

The completion of the flood control structure will prevent water influx to the residential areas and mitigate the impact of flooding since the water level in these areas tend to rise up during rainy season which poses threat to low lying barangays.

The project started last March 2021 has a target completion is on or before September 21, 2021.

Funded under General Appropriation Act FY-2021, this P39.86-million flood control project involves the installation structural steel sheet piles with stone masonry works and concrete facing.

Along with this project, the district office is also constructing flood control projects located in Balire River Basin, Barangay Liwayway, MacArthur, Leyte; Binahaan River Basin, Barangay Abre, Dagami, Leyte; Binahaan River Basin, Barangay Balilit, Dagami, Leyte; Binahaan River Basin, K002+847 - K003+622 (Left Side River Bank) & Barangay District 1, Pastrana, Leyte; Daguitan River Basin, Burauen, Leyte.

 

 