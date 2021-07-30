Regional winners
of 2021 Productivity Olympics awarded
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
July 30, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
With the theme “Bounce Back Better”, seven (7) regional winners of
this year’s Productivity Olympics were awarded by the Regional
Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board VIII (RTWPB) on 26 July 2021
at Hotel Costa Brava, San Jose, this city.
Screened and evaluated by
the members of the RTWPB on the criteria of business continuity,
employee engagement and employee preservation, the following emerged
as victorious winners of the region: Leyte Compact Farming
Agriculture Cooperative, Stephanie Smoke Haus, Don Orestes Romualdez
Electric Cooperative Inc. (DORELCO), Hotel Costa Brava, Eva Marie
Arts and Craft, Cantongtong United Youth Association (CUYA) and
Northern Samar Multipurpose Cooperative.
Each awardee received a
plaque of recognition and a cash prize amounting to P10,000.00.
Director Henry John S.
Jalbuena, DOLE-RO8 Regional Director and Chairman of RTWPB, led the
conduct of said activity together with DTI Director Celerina T. Bato
(Vice-Chair), Atty. Miguel T. Tezon (Labor Sector Representative),
Mr. Efren M. Gabriola (Labor Sector Representative), Mr. Orlando C.
Uy (Employer Sector Representative) and Mr. Reynaldo Soliveres
(Board Secretary).
In his welcome message,
Director Jalbuena thanked and recognized the efforts of the regional
winners in demonstrating resilience and overcoming difficulties just
to preserve employment and contribute to economic recovery.
"I’d like to express my
sincere thanks and appreciation to all our winners for striving to
overcome all difficulties brought by this pandemic to your
respective businesses. With your decision to keep your employees,
you are contributing to employment preservation and economic
recovery of the region”, said Jalbuena.
Ms. Eva Marie Adona-Yu,
owner of Eva Marie Arts & Craft, shared her deepest gratitude for
the recognition received and regarded it as a blessing and source of
inspiration.
“Thanks to this
Productivity Olympics for recognizing our hardwork. This is a
blessing for us and inspires us more. You are our cheerleader during
this pandemic”, said Ms. Yu.
Meanwhile, Mr. Allan
Laniba, General Manager of DORELCO underscored in his response
speech the need to be productive especially during this pandemic.
“This pandemic affected
all businesses and we are really doing the best possible way to keep
our workers. That’s why our mantra now is, If you want to be
compensated, be productive”, Laniba said.
In closing, Atty. Tezon
wished all the best for the regional winners who will be advancing
to the national screening.
“You are all winners for
us and we wish you all the success in the national productivity
olympics”, said Tezon.
National winners will be
receiving a cash prize of P150,000.00 aside from a trophy and
priority to trainings and programs of the National Wages &
Productivity Commission (NWPC).
Productivity Olympics is a
national competition of best productivity practices of micro, small
and medium enterprise (MSME) nationwide.