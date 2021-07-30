Regional winners of 2021 Productivity Olympics awarded

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

July 30, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – With the theme “Bounce Back Better”, seven (7) regional winners of this year’s Productivity Olympics were awarded by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board VIII (RTWPB) on 26 July 2021 at Hotel Costa Brava, San Jose, this city.

Screened and evaluated by the members of the RTWPB on the criteria of business continuity, employee engagement and employee preservation, the following emerged as victorious winners of the region: Leyte Compact Farming Agriculture Cooperative, Stephanie Smoke Haus, Don Orestes Romualdez Electric Cooperative Inc. (DORELCO), Hotel Costa Brava, Eva Marie Arts and Craft, Cantongtong United Youth Association (CUYA) and Northern Samar Multipurpose Cooperative.

Each awardee received a plaque of recognition and a cash prize amounting to P10,000.00.

Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, DOLE-RO8 Regional Director and Chairman of RTWPB, led the conduct of said activity together with DTI Director Celerina T. Bato (Vice-Chair), Atty. Miguel T. Tezon (Labor Sector Representative), Mr. Efren M. Gabriola (Labor Sector Representative), Mr. Orlando C. Uy (Employer Sector Representative) and Mr. Reynaldo Soliveres (Board Secretary).

In his welcome message, Director Jalbuena thanked and recognized the efforts of the regional winners in demonstrating resilience and overcoming difficulties just to preserve employment and contribute to economic recovery.

"I’d like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to all our winners for striving to overcome all difficulties brought by this pandemic to your respective businesses. With your decision to keep your employees, you are contributing to employment preservation and economic recovery of the region”, said Jalbuena.

Ms. Eva Marie Adona-Yu, owner of Eva Marie Arts & Craft, shared her deepest gratitude for the recognition received and regarded it as a blessing and source of inspiration.

“Thanks to this Productivity Olympics for recognizing our hardwork. This is a blessing for us and inspires us more. You are our cheerleader during this pandemic”, said Ms. Yu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Allan Laniba, General Manager of DORELCO underscored in his response speech the need to be productive especially during this pandemic.

“This pandemic affected all businesses and we are really doing the best possible way to keep our workers. That’s why our mantra now is, If you want to be compensated, be productive”, Laniba said.

In closing, Atty. Tezon wished all the best for the regional winners who will be advancing to the national screening.

“You are all winners for us and we wish you all the success in the national productivity olympics”, said Tezon.

National winners will be receiving a cash prize of P150,000.00 aside from a trophy and priority to trainings and programs of the National Wages & Productivity Commission (NWPC).