Water system
supply benefit four barangays
By
GISSELLE PARUNGAO
July 30, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Four (4) barangays benefitted the water system supply designed and
built by Samar First District Engineering Office. This project is
drawn from the General Appropriations Act of 2020 with a contract
amount of P68.68 million.
A water supply system is
installed in Barangay Malayog wherein a total of 3,335-meters pipe
was laid out from the water source and six (6) reservoirs were
dispersed all over the area. Whilst, in Barangay Peña, a total of
12,717 meters of pipe was placed and eight (8) reservoirs are spread
out in strategic areas of the barangay.
Another water system is
mounted in Barangay Cag-olango with a total of 1,595-meter pipe with
five (5) reservoirs inside the area. Moreover, in Barangay Cagnipa,
another 4,658 meters of pipe was aligned with eleven (11)
reservoirs.
The water source comes
from Lamorin falls (Barangays Malayog and Peña) or a downfall river
(Barangays Cag-olango and Cagnipa) wherein a catch basin was made to
collect water. High density poly ethylene pipes of different sizes
were tapped for transmission of water to all barangays: 6-inch
diameter are used from the source to the barangays, 4-inch diameter
are used within the barangay and 2-inch diameter to the reservoir.
All of the reservoirs are structural concrete with two (2) faucets.
Violeta Delabajan, a
resident of Barangay Peña said “the water source here in Barangay
Peña before would come from the mountain and most of the time the
water is murky during rainy season. A hose would be tapped from a
creek in the mountain and into a public area where people can fetch
water for the resident’s consumption. For those with box wagons, it
is easier for them but for those who does not have any, they would
carry it with their bare hands. Also, a water pump was dug out
through the barangay officials’ efforts but it has a foul smell due
to the manganese present in the water that cannot be used for
cooking or washing clothes. Now that these reservoirs are in place,
the difficulty in getting water is now resolved. Water is
overflowing and not a problem for Barangay Peña.”