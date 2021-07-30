DPWH road rehabilitation project delivers smooth road to motorists

By DPWH 2nd LED

July 30, 2021

MAYORGA, Leyte – With the aim to provide a better road network to the motorists and travelers, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office rehabilitates and upgrades Mayorga-La Paz road section.

The project is located along Barangay Mabini road section in Mayorga, Leyte and has a total length of .592 linear kilometer of asphalt overlay.

“This project will provide convenience to the travelling public and faster movement of vehicles utilizing this road section,” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

“Aside from improving the ride quality of the commuters, the pavement structure will be strengthened and can withstand occasional overloads without serious damage,” Oppura added.

Mayorga-La Paz road section is classified as a secondary road connecting Daang Maharlika in the Southern part of Leyte.