DPWH road
rehabilitation project delivers smooth road to motorists
By
DPWH 2nd LED
July 30, 2021
MAYORGA, Leyte –
With the aim to provide a better road network to the motorists and
travelers, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte
Second District Engineering Office rehabilitates and upgrades
Mayorga-La Paz road section.
The project is located
along Barangay Mabini road section in Mayorga, Leyte and has a total
length of .592 linear kilometer of asphalt overlay.
“This project will provide
convenience to the travelling public and faster movement of vehicles
utilizing this road section,” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward
Oppura.
“Aside from improving the
ride quality of the commuters, the pavement structure will be
strengthened and can withstand occasional overloads without serious
damage,” Oppura added.
Mayorga-La Paz road
section is classified as a secondary road connecting Daang Maharlika
in the Southern part of Leyte.
With a capital outlay of
P14.55-million under DPWH-General Appropriations Act FY-2021, this
project is now completed and utilized by the travelling public.