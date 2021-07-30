Let the victims’
voices lead the way
Philippine Interfaith
Movement Against Human Trafficking (PIMAHT) statement in observance
of WDAT 2021
July 30, 2021
"He heals the
brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. He determines the number of
the stars and calls them each by name. Great is our Lord and mighty
in power; His understanding has no limit. The Lord sustains the
humble but casts the wicked to the ground." (Ps. 147:3-6 NIV)
PIMAHT joins the global
community in observing World Day Against Trafficking today, July 30.
We especially affirm this year’s theme, ‘Victims’ Voices Lead the
Way,’ upholding the dignity, desires and dreams of our brothers and
sisters who have fallen victim to human trafficking. Truly, they
should be included, heard, and involved as we seek to address this
social problem.
Even with the current
status of the Philippines as a Tier 1 rank by the US Department of
State TIP REPORT, human trafficking still thrives in the crevices of
poverty, hunger, and massive joblessness. This is even aggravated as
majority of the population are poor families struggling to survive
from the economic backlash of the pandemic. Early this year, we have
witnessed the exposition of well-coordinated trafficking of women in
Syria, although reports were already made that all the victims were
already repatriated back home. What was alarming was it involved
officials in the government bureaucracy that made it a large-scale
scheme.
Since the pandemic,
thousands have been repatriated or have returned back to the
country, facing the cyclical problem of unemployment, hunger and
poverty, the same reasons why they had to leave our country. They
join the many other Filipinos who are grappling against the economic
impact of the prolonged lockdown in the country, unable to support
their families who are relying on them. In a study released by IOM
Philippines in May 2021, 83% of those who were able to return home
remain unemployed. These are the Filipinos who became victims of
human trafficking. At the same time, the Philippines recorded a
significant increase of 264% cases of online sexual exploitation of
children (OSEC) according to the Department of Justice, Office of
Cybercrime (DOJ-OOC).
This affirmed our concern
that when a humanitarian crisis breaks out under extreme conditions
of poverty, social problems like OSEC thrive. Children become easy
prey in times when families are barely surviving and grappling with
hunger. Thus, government agencies, churches, faith communities and
organizations must work hand in hand to support and protect
vulnerable groups like children and make communities safer for them
especially at this time of pandemic.
PIMAHT, with its mission
to see Filipino communities of faith working together to eradicate
human trafficking in the Philippines, is continuously tapping other
organizations for partnerships in strengthening awareness and
prevention campaigns against human trafficking and providing
assistance to those at-risk, victims and survivors.
The organization,
spearheaded by its three executive members: Catholic Bishops
Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), National Council of Churches
in the Philippines (NCCP), and Philippine Council of Evangelical
Churches (PCEC) together with member organizations, Philippine
Children’s Ministries Network (PCMN), International Justice Mission
(IJM) Philippines, and Talitha Kum Philippines (TKP), vow to prevent
and serve as a shield against human trafficking through awareness
campaigns, consultations, and provision of social services to assist
and bring justice to survivors. In addition, the organization and
its partner churches always open their doors to provide a safe space
and sanctuary, help the survivors restore their life through
psychological and financial support, and accompany them to a journey
of healing caused by the nightmares of human trafficking.
As PIMAHT, we call on the
faith community to keep extending mercy, compassion, and solidarity
to the victims of human trafficking. Let us offer our spaces and
resources for their needs. Let's continue accompanying them in their
quest for justice and accountability. As the faith community has a
strong presence in the local communities, we encourage our churches
to also strengthen the information drives to increase the awareness
of sectors of the community as a pivot on preventing human
trafficking.
We call on our government
to intensify its campaign against human trafficking. We especially
hope that it will finally address the root causes of trafficking -
create life-sustaining jobs at home and extend basic social services
to the poor to enable them to better their situations. We also call
for the government to justly prosecute its officials involved in
these schemes.
As PIMAHT, we continue to
pray and extend our acts of solidarity to those who have fallen
victims. Though all may come from different faith or religion, the
passion and eagerness to cease human trafficking in the Philippines
binds us together. United in faith through service and advocacy, we
can provide justice and restore the dignity of the oppressed.
PIMAHT is
composed of the 3 largest Christian Church Councils in the country
-The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP),
National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP), and the
Philippines Council of Evangelical Churches, together with Talitha
Kum - Philippines, International Justice Mission Philippines, and
the Philippine Children’s Ministries Network (PCMN). It is committed
to stand against human trafficking in all its diverse forms and to
support victims of human trafficking to reclaim their dignity and to
seek justice, affirming the basic human right that every person
bears ‘to life, liberty and security’ and that ‘no one shall be held
in slavery or servitude’.