Suspected NPA
slain in Eastern Samar clash
By 78th Infantry
Battalion, 8ID PA
August 2, 2021
BORONGAN CITY, Eastern
Samar – The operating troops of the 78th Infantry Battalion, 8th
Infantry Division, Philippine Army engaged in a firefight against
the CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) which resulted to the death of one of
their members in Brgy. San Andres, this city, at around 8:00 in the
morning of August 01, 2021.
The troops were conducting
combat operations in response to the reported complaints of the
farmers on the extortion activities by the CNTs involving threat and
intimidation if they refuse to apportion their farm produce.
A 35-minute firefight
ensued between the army and more or less 7 CNTs that recorded one
slain NPA member while there is no casualty on the said operating
troops.
Among the seized materiel
after the gun battle were one M16 rifle with one long magazine and
ammunition, hand grenades (IEDs) and detonators, rifle grenades, one
magazine and ammunition of AK47, subversive documents, backpacks and
CNTs' personal belongings. There were also series of NPA camps
seized before the encounter transpired this morning.
Lieutenant Colonel Oliver
C. Alvior, Commanding Officer of 78th Infantry Battalion expressed
his grief for the loss of life because of a fraudulent and worthless
ideology peddled by the CPP-NPA terrorists.
“I extend my most profound
sympathy to the family of the slain rebel. Rest assured that he will
be given a decent burial through the help of the City Government of
Borongan”, said Alvior.
“We call the rebels still
fighting for their futile ideologies to overthrow the government. We
strongly urge you to lay down your arms and submit yourselves to the
government before a needless bloodshed happens. Your families are
waiting for you to live a peaceful life with them”, Alvior added.
The 78IB will continue to
perform its mandate through the cooperation of the community so as
to end insurgency in Eastern Visayas.