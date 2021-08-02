Suspected NPA slain in Eastern Samar clash

By 7 8th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA

BORONGAN CITY, Eastern Samar – The operating troops of the 78th Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army engaged in a firefight against the CPP-NPA Terrorists (CNTs) which resulted to the death of one of their members in Brgy. San Andres, this city, at around 8:00 in the morning of August 01, 2021.

The troops were conducting combat operations in response to the reported complaints of the farmers on the extortion activities by the CNTs involving threat and intimidation if they refuse to apportion their farm produce.

A 35-minute firefight ensued between the army and more or less 7 CNTs that recorded one slain NPA member while there is no casualty on the said operating troops.

Among the seized materiel after the gun battle were one M16 rifle with one long magazine and ammunition, hand grenades (IEDs) and detonators, rifle grenades, one magazine and ammunition of AK47, subversive documents, backpacks and CNTs' personal belongings. There were also series of NPA camps seized before the encounter transpired this morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Oliver C. Alvior, Commanding Officer of 78th Infantry Battalion expressed his grief for the loss of life because of a fraudulent and worthless ideology peddled by the CPP-NPA terrorists.

“I extend my most profound sympathy to the family of the slain rebel. Rest assured that he will be given a decent burial through the help of the City Government of Borongan”, said Alvior.

“We call the rebels still fighting for their futile ideologies to overthrow the government. We strongly urge you to lay down your arms and submit yourselves to the government before a needless bloodshed happens. Your families are waiting for you to live a peaceful life with them”, Alvior added.