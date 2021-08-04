Villar and
Lorenzana lead inauguration of two units 2-storey building for army
brigade in region 8
Ceremonial
Signing of Acceptance of Facility by ADE Rebecca Yuse and LTC
Joel Almendral CE (GSC) PA witnessed by Sec. Villar and Sec.
Lorenzana.
By
TACLOBAN CITY DEO
August 4, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Tacloban City
District Engineering Office (TCDEO) celebrates another milestone
achievement with the completion and official turnover of two units
2-storey building for the 546th Engineer Construction Battalion,
53rd Engineer Brigade, Philippine Army.
DPWH Secretary Mark A.
Villar together with Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary
Delfin N. Lorenzana led the ceremonial inauguration and blessing of
the 2-storey building Battalion Office and Officers’ Quarters
Building and 2-storey building Senior NCO Baracks held on August 3,
2021 at the 546th Engineer Construction Battalion Multipurpose Hall.
Both projects are under
the DPWH-DND “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at
Seguridad (TIKAS)” Convergence Program which was conceptualized
primarily for the purpose of revitalizing the mutual interest of the
two agencies, that is for the DPWH to help address various facility
requirements of the different armed forces units and for DND to
protect and safeguard implemented projects especially in conflict
areas.
The 2-storey Battalion
Office and Officers’ Quarters Building consists of conference rooms
and office spaces for the battalion officers situated at the
first-floor area and 12 air-conditioned bedrooms with individual
toilet and bath at the second-floor area. Furthermore, the second
2-storey building serves as living quarters for the Senior
Non-Commissioned Officers consisting of 24 air-conditioned bedrooms
with individual toilets and bath. Both buildings are secured with
CCTV cameras, fire escape and fire protection facilities.
In total, the project
costs about P45.2-million funded under the General Appropriations
Act of 2021.
In behalf of the whole
546th Engineer Construction Battalion, 53rd Engineer Brigade of the
Philippine Army, Brigadier General Gerardo Catindoy, Commander of
the Philippine Army 53rd Engineer Brigade, expressed his heartfelt
gratitude to all who have contributed in the realization of the
projects which supports the administrative and operational functions
of the unit.
Sec. Lorenzana also
commended the successful DPWH-DND TIKAS Program for it has reached
great achievements in providing the armed forces with facilities
that support their peacekeeping and security roles.
In return, Sec. Villar
thanked Sec. Lorenzana for showing commitment towards protecting
DPWH infrastructure projects in support of national security
especially in Region 8.
With the continued
collaboration and commitment of DPWH and DND to the TIKAS Program,
the country’s armed forces units are envisioned to have complete and
modernized facilities that would help them reinforce their military
missions and enhance their capabilities in maintaining peace and
security all throughout the country and also for the country’s
infrastructure facilities in conflict areas to be safeguarded to
continuously support the government’s national development programs.
Also present during the
event were DPWH-TCDEO Assistant District Engineer Rebecca G. Yuse in
lieu of District Engineer Lino Francisco Gonzalez, DPWH RO8 Regional
Director Nerie D. Bueno, Commander of the Philippine Army 8th
Infantry Division Major General Pio Q. Diñoso III, Commanding
Officer of 546ECB, 53 EBDE, Philippine Army LTC Joel M. Almendral,
Regional Director of the Office of Civil Defense ROVIII Lord Byron
P. Torrecarion and MAJ Shidie B. Bitanga CHS (PA) Chaplain of 8th
Infantry Division of the Philippine Army who lead the blessing of
the buildings.
In
picture are Sec. Villar, Sec. Lorenzana, MGen. Diñoso, ADE Yuse,
OCD ROVIII RD Torrecarion, DPWH ROVIII RD Bueno, LTC Almendral
and BGen. Catindoy.