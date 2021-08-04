Villar and Lorenzana lead inauguration of two units 2-storey building for army brigade in region 8



Ceremonial Signing of Acceptance of Facility by ADE Rebecca Yuse and LTC Joel Almendral CE (GSC) PA witnessed by Sec. Villar and Sec. Lorenzana.

By TACLOBAN CITY DEO

August 4, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Tacloban City District Engineering Office (TCDEO) celebrates another milestone achievement with the completion and official turnover of two units 2-storey building for the 546th Engineer Construction Battalion, 53rd Engineer Brigade, Philippine Army.

DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar together with Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana led the ceremonial inauguration and blessing of the 2-storey building Battalion Office and Officers’ Quarters Building and 2-storey building Senior NCO Baracks held on August 3, 2021 at the 546th Engineer Construction Battalion Multipurpose Hall.

Both projects are under the DPWH-DND “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS)” Convergence Program which was conceptualized primarily for the purpose of revitalizing the mutual interest of the two agencies, that is for the DPWH to help address various facility requirements of the different armed forces units and for DND to protect and safeguard implemented projects especially in conflict areas.

The 2-storey Battalion Office and Officers’ Quarters Building consists of conference rooms and office spaces for the battalion officers situated at the first-floor area and 12 air-conditioned bedrooms with individual toilet and bath at the second-floor area. Furthermore, the second 2-storey building serves as living quarters for the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers consisting of 24 air-conditioned bedrooms with individual toilets and bath. Both buildings are secured with CCTV cameras, fire escape and fire protection facilities.

In total, the project costs about P45.2-million funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2021.

In behalf of the whole 546th Engineer Construction Battalion, 53rd Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army, Brigadier General Gerardo Catindoy, Commander of the Philippine Army 53rd Engineer Brigade, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed in the realization of the projects which supports the administrative and operational functions of the unit.

Sec. Lorenzana also commended the successful DPWH-DND TIKAS Program for it has reached great achievements in providing the armed forces with facilities that support their peacekeeping and security roles.

In return, Sec. Villar thanked Sec. Lorenzana for showing commitment towards protecting DPWH infrastructure projects in support of national security especially in Region 8.

With the continued collaboration and commitment of DPWH and DND to the TIKAS Program, the country’s armed forces units are envisioned to have complete and modernized facilities that would help them reinforce their military missions and enhance their capabilities in maintaining peace and security all throughout the country and also for the country’s infrastructure facilities in conflict areas to be safeguarded to continuously support the government’s national development programs.

Also present during the event were DPWH-TCDEO Assistant District Engineer Rebecca G. Yuse in lieu of District Engineer Lino Francisco Gonzalez, DPWH RO8 Regional Director Nerie D. Bueno, Commander of the Philippine Army 8th Infantry Division Major General Pio Q. Diñoso III, Commanding Officer of 546ECB, 53 EBDE, Philippine Army LTC Joel M. Almendral, Regional Director of the Office of Civil Defense ROVIII Lord Byron P. Torrecarion and MAJ Shidie B. Bitanga CHS (PA) Chaplain of 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army who lead the blessing of the buildings.